Nyck de Vries and Mercedes-Benz EQ topped the times in the second practice session ahead of season 6’s first ABB FIA Formula E Berlin E-Prix.

After a red flag shortened first practice session, Nyck de Vries spent both the early part and the more important end of the second practice session at the top of the times. The Dutchman was the first and one of only two drivers to complete a lap under 1:07 minutes, finishing with a 1:06.846.

Championship leader Antonio Felix da Costa posted the second fastest time, his DS Techeetah only 0.076 seconds slower than the Mercedes. Da Costa narrowly missed getting hit on track just over half way through the session after he stopped just after the Attack Mode activation zone and almost got rear ended by Daniel Abt’s NIO 333.

Maximilian Guenther was the quickest of the BMW i Andretti cars, the German was the first driver to put in a full power lap and his 1:07.005 was good enough for third on the timesheet.

Mahindra Racing were fourth with Jerome d’Ambrosio, while Nissan e.dams’ Sebastien Buemi was fifth fastest. Buemi’s teammate, Oliver Rowland, had been fastest in first practice after putting in a 1:07.832 before the red flag.

Mitch Evans, currently second in the drivers’ championship, was exactly half a second off the top time and ended practice sixth for Panasonic Jaguar Racing. Sam Bird with his new Kylo Ren themed helmet was seventh for Envision Virgin Racing.

The only team to have two drivers in the top ten were Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler, Lucas di Grassi was eighth while his new teammate, Rene Rast, was only 0.159 seconds behind in ninth on his return to Formula E after a one off appearance back in season 2.

Rounding out the top ten was Geox Dragon’s Nico Mueller with a 1:07.604.

Panasonic Jaguar Racing’s James Calado didn’t manage to complete any laps during the practice sessions. The team found a software issue before the first session and decided to undertake a precautionary powertrain change, they managed to get Calado out with over ten minutes left on the clock but the car came to a stop on track.

The practice session had to be red flagged as the Jaguar displayed a red light meaning it was unsafe for the driver to get out or the marshals to touch without special equipment. The Brit then had to also sit out the second session while the team changed his battery.

Click here to see the times for both sessions.