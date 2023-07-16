Rome E-Prix 2 – It was a championship battle in the final with Jake Dennis duelling Nick Cassidy, and the three points for pole closes the gap at the top.

Group A

Lucas di Grassi was the first to emerge as qualifying got underway, all cars except Sacha Fenestraz were out and circulating, the Nissan driver missed FP3 with a battery issue so whether that has been sorted in time for him to get out is the question. Nissan later reported that the car wouldn’t be ready in time but they were still working hard to get it fixed.

Qualifying Results – 2023 Rome E-Prix 2

The first time on the board was a 1:40.796 by di Grassi and halfway through the session, when everyone but Fenestraz had set a competitive time it was Nick Cassidy on top with a 1:38.829, three tenths quicker than Jean-Eric Vergne and Mitch Evans while Stoffel Vandoorne was over half a second slower in the final duel progression spot.

All cars returned to the pits to switch tyres and prepare for the final runs. Cassidy was the first to head back out with just less than three minutes on the clock while Antonio Felix da Costa brought up the rear of the pack.

Everyone improved at the end but it was Sam Bird who went fastest setting a 1:38.434, ahead of Cassidy while Evans was P4. Neither DS Penske made it through nor did da Costa for Porsche as NIO 333’s Dan Ticktum slotted his car into P3, 0.004 seconds ahead of Evans.

Group B

Jake Hughes was the first out as the second group stage began and set a 1:39.038. As the cars started to head back to the pits midway through the session it was Jake Dennis leading the way with a 1:38.376, fastest than Bird’s group A time, while Envision’s Sebastien Buemi, Hughes and Pascal Wehrlein were provisionally in the other duel places.

Buemi was the first to go back out while Mahindra’s Roberto Merhi would be the last to cross the line, Hughes went into the runoff at T7 which brought out a Yellow Flag for Nico Mueller, Maximilian Guenther and potentially Norman Nato behind him, so like it was for Bird and Stoffel Vandoorne yesterday, there might be some issue with their times if they didn’t lift.

In the end it was Dennis’ 1:38.214 at the top of the group with Buemi, Nato and Guenther also headed to the quarter finals.

Investigations into Guenther and Mueller’s laps as well as potential impeding with Rene Rast and Dennis will be investigated after the session.

Quarter-finals – Ticktum vs Cassidy, Evans vs Bird, Nato vs Buemi, Guenther vs Dennis

QF1 – Over the first sector there was only a tenth and a half between Ticktum and Cassdiy but the Envision racer extended his advantage by three tenths over the following sector and that just continued to make it over a second between them at the end.

QF2 – A replay of yesterday’s final with the two Jaguars. Unlike yesterday though Bird was the faster in the opening sector, by just less than a tenth though. The gap initially expanded at the start of sector two but had closed right up by the end and then Bird backed right off for the final few corners to allow his teammate take the win and continue to fight for pole.

QF3 – Buemi had just over a tenth and a half to Nato at the start of the lap but went into the wall at T7 which blew his chances and handed the win to the Nissan racer. The Envision driver was able to complete his lap but was over twelve seconds slower.

QF4 – There was just a tenth between the two through sector one, Guenther the quicker at that stage but Dennis flipped it in the middle of the lap to go over two tenths up on the Maserati and at the line it had doubled so all of the top three championship challengers will head to the semis.

Semi-finals – Evans vs Cassidy, Dennis vs Nato

SF1 – Kiwi vs Kiwi and it was less than three hundredths to Cassidy in the first third of the lap and while Evans was unbeatable yesterday, the Envision racer extended his advantage and, despite making a slight error on his lap, took the win by 0.266 seconds to make it to the final.

SF2 – There wasn’t much between Dennis and Nato, only a tenth over the course of the first two sectors and the Nissan driver was the faster of the two over the final corners but he wasn’t able to stop it from being the top two in the championship battling in the final.

Final – Dennis vs Cassidy

There was barely anything between them in the semis, both drivers setting 1:38.0 times but with five points between them in the championship, the three available for pole could be very important.

As the final duel started Dennis had less than a tenth’s advantage over Cassidy, despite a bit of oversteer, the Andretti driver managed to extend the gap as the Kiwi’s tidy lap wasn’t giving him the speed over his rival. While Cassidy was the faster in the final sector he couldn’t overcome the earlier advantage and it will be Dennis on pole later today.

Nato will start P3 ahead of Evans while Bird will join Guenther on row three. Ticktum and Buemi line up in P7 and P8 while the remaining Group B drivers take the odd numbered spots so Mortara will be in P9 ahead of da Costa.