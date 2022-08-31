Formula E – Jake Dennis will see out at least the first couple of Gen 3 years with Andretti after signing a new deal with the team.

Dennis joined Formula E with the BMW i Andretti team back in season 7 after impressing in their driver selection process. The Brit then went on to show everyone else just how good he was over the course of his rookie year taking pole and victory in the less chaotic of the Valencia races, and another win at his home race in London.

Heading into the final rounds of that season Dennis was well in contention to take the championship but unfortunately for him he was one of a number of title contenders whose challenges imploded at the last race leaving him third in the Drivers’ standings.

When BMW left the series at the end of season 7, Dennis remained on with Andretti adding another four podiums to his tally including another win in London as well as both poles at that doubleheader weekend.

The new deal will see Dennis continue in the all-electric series with Andretti as they move into Gen 3 as a Porsche customer team.

Andretti to use Porsche powertrains from season 9

“I started my Formula E journey with Andretti,” Dennis said, “and I’m excited to continue to work with the team that has continued to support my career in this series. Season 9 with the Gen3 era is an exciting time for all teams, and for us in particular with the new relationship with Porsche supplying the powertrain.

“I’m super motivated for next year and feel certain that with the dedication, teamwork, and investment I’ve seen over the past two years with Avalanche Andretti FE, we’ll be able to fight for wins and titles in the future.”

Andretti Autosport’s CEO and Chairman, Michael Andretti, is very pleased to have Dennis continuing with the team for the new challenge: “Keeping Jake a part of Avalanche Andretti FE is a great step for our success as a team heading into Season 9. Jake has been a successful driver and leader over the past two years with our team, and we are looking forward to this continuing into Season 9 and beyond. This step is a continuation of building Avalanche Andretti FE towards consistency to achieve our main mission, to win.”

While Roger Griffiths, Andretti’s Team Principal, believes that the Brit’s on and off track behaviour will be integral in the team’s push for success.

“Jake is a formidable competitor,” Griffiths said, “and has shown that in the two seasons he has been with Avalanche Andretti FE. His determination, talent, and charisma on and off track, gives us great confidence that he will play an integral part in continuing to push us forward to compete and excel at the front of the field in the FIA Formula E World Championship.”