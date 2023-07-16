Rome E-Prix 2 – Jake Dennis put himself well ahead in the championship with full points while Mitch Evans and Nick Cassidy collided leaving neither to score.

After his big accident yesterday Sam Bird reported that he was dealing with a bit of a headache and given his car was a write off, his newly built car for today does have a small issue that will cost him a little time but there’s nothing that can be done.

Race Results – 2023 Rome E-Prix 2

Bird isn’t the only one with a rebuilt car as so many drivers were caught up in the incident there was a lot of work to be done and many teams had to break curfew to complete their builds. The full details of who got what chassis can be read on The Race.

It’s an exciting race set for today with the top three in the championship all in the first four grid spots – Jake Dennis on pole after having defeated Nick Cassidy in the final duel earlier while Mitch Evans, who took his fourth Rome E-Prix win yesterday, in P4. The race today is scheduled to be a 24 lap event, one shorter than yesterday, so drivers will have a little bit more energy to play with.

As the race got Norman Nato was the only mover in the top few cars, the Nissan driver getting the better of Cassidy on the opening lap but the following lap saw things get very entertaining with Cassidy and Evans managing to get past the French driver before having some side-by-side battles of their own over P2.

Lap two saw more drama as Cassidy tried to make a move on Dennis and Evans behind locked his rear and spun and his and Cassidy’s wheels made contact which threw the Jaguar into the air and over the Envision. The Safety Car was called but the two were able to get back moving themselves, Cassidy continuing in P19 while Evans needed to pit for repairs and get back out still on the lead lap. The two McLarens also pitted after getting caught up in incidents as the field concertina-ed to avoid the incident.

The race was back underway on lap 4 with Dennis in the lead ahead of Nato and Bird. Unfortunately for Evans there was too much damage and he returned to the pits on lap 5, though the team did ask him to stay in the car. The incident between him and Cassidy was under investigation by the stewards.

Lap 6 saw Nato try a move on Dennis and it ended with some damage to the Nissan driver’s front wing, which was noted by the stewards. Dennis and Nato took two minutes of Attack at the end of lap 8, the Brit remaining in P1 while Bird, who had slightly better energy than those around him, got past the French driver.

The following lap had Bird right on Dennis’ tail and the Andretti driver had to defend multiple times to hold the lead. At the same time Evans was seen getting out of his car and officially retiring.

There was nothing between the drivers, the top 15 were all within a second of each other and the majority of them less than half a second behind on lap 11. Lap 12 saw Lucas di Grassi go into the barriers from P13 as Antonio Felix da Costa muscled past him, the Porsche driver was later handed a five second penalty for the incident.

The Brazilian was able to extract himself from the barrier and make it to the pits, where he joined his teammate who’d entered a little earlier, and both Mahindras retired.

Bird activated his first Attack at the end of lap 13, taking six minutes and dropping back to P4 behind Buemi. The following lap both Dennis and Nato took their six minute activations, and remained 1-2 ahead of Bird who’d dispatched Buemi.

Buemi took his first Attack on lap 16, only activating two minutes and dropping behind both Maseratis but he regained P4 the following lap when Edoardo Mortara and Maximilian Guenther went off line themselves to take four minutes.

Lap 18 had Bird on the radio looking for some inter-powertrain cooperation as he asked for Buemi to hold up the Maseratis. Both of them headed to the activation zone then, Bird taking his two minutes and Buemi his six, the Jaguar racer holding the final podium spot while the Envision driver was once again behind Mortara.

Dennis had managed to pull a bit of a gap at the front while Bird was stuck behind Nato and unable to make use of his extra energy. There weren’t any podium position changes at then end so it was Dennis’ first win since the opening race of the season, Nato’s first since he rejoined Formula E and Bird’s first podium since Berlin. Dennis also took the fastest lap in the top ten with a 1:40.482.

Behind them Buemi remained in a Maserati sandwich with Mortara in P4 and Guenther in P6. Pascal Wehrlein was the only other championship challenger to score but his P7 means that he is now effectively out of the fight as he’s 49 points behind Dennis.

Stoffel Vandoorne took P8 for DS Penske while Dan Ticktum and Nico Mueller took the final points places, after only taking points this season on one occasion before Rome, at ABT Cupra’s home race in Berlin, he had had a good weekend with points in both races.

On the final lap Sergio Sette Camara stopped between T3 and T4, while Cassidy pushed Lotterer into the wall at T14 as he tried to pass him for P12.