Puebla E-Prix 1 – Lucas di Grassi won his first race since season 5 after race leader Pascal Wehrlein got disqualified as soon as he took the chequered flag.

It was a good start for pole sitter Pascal Wehrlein as he held position off the start but the other driver on the front row, Oliver Rowland was another story altogether. The Nissan didn’t seem to have any power off the line and pulled out of the way of the pack while his car got up to speed but it saw him fall back to fourteenth.

Click here for the provisional race results.

Behind them it was BMW’s Maximilian Guenther who had the best start, jumping from fifth to go side-by-side with his teammate and take the first corner in second. The race was neutralised halfway through the first lap as Nick Cassidy hit the wall and stopped on track bringing the Safety Car out for a few laps.

Once the circuit was cleared, Wehrlein upped the pace quite quickly and the front three slightly broke away from the pack and the Porsche driver was the first of the top drivers to go for Attack Mode. After making his way back to the front the German had pulled out more than three seconds over the rest of the pack before ticking his second Attack Mode off too.

There were a few race-ending incidents with the Attack Mode activation zone placement, when the cars rejoin they’re in the blindspot of the cars on track. Both Vergne and Bird were hit by Mahindras and knocked into the wall after they activated their second Attack Modes and while the Techeetah managed to make it back to the pits to retire, the Jaguar ground to a halt and brought the Safety Car out for another six minute stint.

While the Mini Pacesetter’s reappearance meant Wehrlein lost his four second plus lead, the Porsche driver however was quick to make it up again and was unchallenged on track to the finish. Unfortunately for Wehrlein, while he was free and clear out front there was an investigation going on in the steward’s office. Porsche had failed to click the correct button to post their tyre allocation and both their cars were disqualified at the chequered flag.

The BMW’s had been looking on for a double podium but with five minutes to go things fell apart. Dennis had past Guenther for second before taking his final Attack Mode, he rejoined in seventh and did his best to move back towards the front but the German got out of shape while Edoardo Mortara slipped through at T11 and from there half the field, including his teammate, got the better of him and Guenther ended in twelfth.

After starting eighth and ninth di Grassi and Rene Rast had been making moves and looking very strong from the start. Heading into the final lap the two were sitting second and third, they had been informed that the leader was under investigation so the win was quite possibly on the line. Rast admitted that while trying a move on di Grassi did cross his mind, he felt it was more important for the team for both cars to finish and secure the double podium.

Mortara had been there or thereabouts all race but wasn’t able to hold off the charging Audis but the Porsche penalty meant he was able to take his second podium of the year. It was an eventful day for Alexander Sims, issues in FP1 saw him miss most practice running but despite that he put in a great qualifying performance to start seventh and then was involved in the Attack Mode exit collision with Vergne. However, he saw his Mahindra to the end and took fourth place just ahead of Dennis.

Antonio Felix da Costa, the lone remaining Techeetah, outscored his championship rivals with a sixth place finish with Stoffel Vandoorne driving a very impressive race from twenty-first on the grid to take seventh ahead of both Mitch Evans and the other Mercedes EQ of Nyck de Vries. Alex Lynn, the Mahindra involved in Bird’s race-ending clash, took the final point in tenth.

As well as the Porsches, the two Nissans were also disqualified post-race as they also didn’t declare their tyres before the race. This made much less of an impact on the e.dams car as Buemi had crossed the line sixteenth while Rowland had car troubles from grid with the radio failing and being unfixable prior to the race, his issues at the start, and then his car repeatedly failed to activate Attack Mode. He ended his race in the pits a few laps before the end.