The upcoming season 7 will see Formula E contest the first night races of the series at the Saudi Arabian double header in February.



The Riyadh Street Circuit set in Diriyah, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, joined the Formula E calendar in season 5 after signing a 10 year deal and, come February, will set a series first as they hold the all-electric world championship’s debut night-race.

The track will use low-consumption LED technology to illuminate the circuit, these LEDs are reported to use up to half the energy of more traditional floodlight systems. The energy needed to power the track lighting will be created from fully renewable resources “provided by high performing low-carbon certified hydrogenated vegetable oil made from sustainable materials.”

Not only will the night racing provide a new spectacle for the series, Formula E says they hope it will remind fans that “even the most intense and unpredictable racing can take place without the environment paying the price.”

“We are very proud to partner with Saudi to create Formula E’s first-ever night race,” said Formula E Co-Founder and Chief Championship Officer, Alberto Longo. “I am confident the race will be spectacular and lead to a style of competitive action we haven’t seen before.

“As with everything we do, our first thought was about how to bring our sporting vision to life in a sustainable way. Before we innovate our racing product we must be confident we can maintain the standards of sustainable practice we hold ourselves accountable to.”

The Saudi Minister of Sport, Prince Abdulaziz Bin Turki Alfaisal Al Saud, said it was fitting that a place as ancient as Diriyah would get to showcase the latest sustainable technology to light its streets up.

“In 2018, the ancient historical city of Diriyah made history in hosting the first fully-electric race on the streets of the region. The debut event sparked so much joy and energy to our sporting journey and was one of a number of major sporting firsts that have since inspired our people and helped to shine a spotlight on Saudi Arabia’s massive transformation under the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

“In 2019, Diriyah was the first to host back to back races during a race weekend in the region and now once again we will make sporting history. It is very fitting that a place so ancient will showcase the latest in sustainable technology as Diriyah lights up to shine bright for the world to see. We look forward to the dramatic racing and incredible scenes that are guaranteed to unfold under the lights.”

The Diriyah E-Prix night races will be the third and fourth events of season 7, taking place on Friday 26th and Saturday 27th of February 2021 at 5pm Irish time (8pm local time).