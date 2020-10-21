Envision Virgin Racing join Mahindra as the only Formula E recipients of the FIA’s highest sustainability level, Three-Star Environmental Accreditation.

Three weeks after Mahindra Racing became the first Formula E team to achieve the Three-Star level, Envision Virgin Racing have joined their on-track competitors to become only the third motorsport team at the highest level.

“Achieving the highest level of FIA sustainability accreditation is another great step for the team,” said Envision Virgin Racing’s Operations Director, Jennifer Babington. “And something we’re incredibly proud of as we continue with our Race Against Climate Change initiative.”

“Sustainability sits at the heart of this team and to be sighted as the benchmark for all Formula E teams moving forward by the FIA shows the commitment and passion we have for this topic. Working with the FIA we have analysed how the business currently works and processes we can implement for the future to retain our Three-Star accreditation whilst also encouraging and inspiring others to do the same.”

Back in August, the Envision Virgin team were certified as carbon neutral, achieving PAS 2060 Carbon Neutrality, while last week they signed the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change’s Sports for Climate Action Framework. The Framework calls for sports organisations to educate on climate change, promote sustainability and action to reduce impact on the climate.

Aside from the team’s Race Against Climate Change initiative, they also recycle 69% of their waste, have EV chargers installed in their Silverstone base, use 100% renewable energy and have zero tolerance for single-use plastic and red meat at events.

“It is fantastic news to see that one of Formula E’s founding teams, Envision Virgin Racing, has accomplished FIA Three-Star Environmental Accreditation,” Formula E’s CEO, Jamie Reigle said. “The work the entire team has done shows great intent to lead the way in sustainable practice while continuing to strive for improvement, both on and off the track.

“As the only FIA World Championship with Three-Star Accreditation, we’re proud to see teams and competitors joining us on this journey towards a more sustainable future and committing to best practice in such a crucial area.”

While the President of the FIA Environment and Sustainability Commission, Felipe Calderon, added that “The FIA wishes to congratulate Envision Virgin Racing on achieving the Three-star status within the FIA environmental accreditation.

“It is essential for the FIA to have collaborators such as Envision Virgin Racing who, through their impressive commitment towards sustainability, are setting up a benchmark level for all motorsport teams.”