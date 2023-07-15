Rome E-Prix 1 – Mitch Evans won his third straight Rome race after a huge multi-car crash Red Flagged the event for forty minutes.

There were only 21 cars lined up on the grid for the first Rome E-Prix of the year as McLaren’s Jake Hughes wouldn’t be able to compete after his crash in qualifying. McLaren and Nissan share a spare chassis and Nissan had already taken it so there wasn’t enough time to repair the damaged one.

Race Results – 2023 Rome E-Prix

On the front row Mitch Evans lines up on pole with his teammate Sam Bird beside him while the other championship challengers – Jake Dennis, Nick Cassidy and Pascal Wehrlein – are in P7, P9 and P10. No one has won from pole in Rome before but Evans has been somewhat of a specialist at the track, taking three wins at the circuit already, so if anyone was to break that curse it’d be him.

As the race got underway Bird got into the lead at the first corner. Dennis and Cassidy had made up positions and were in P5 and P6 by the end of the first lap while Wehrlein remained in P10. Things got worse for the Porsche racer on lap two, his front wong got damaged as he clipped the back of Mortara’s Maserati as the pack concertina-ed at T7 and the German fell to the back before having to pit for a new wing.

The Safety Car joined the action on lap 3 when Andre Lotterer’s Andretti stopped on track after hitting the wall at T6, possibly a similar incident to Hughes in qualifying.

The race got back underway on lap 5 and part way through the lap the Jaguars swapped positions and Evans got to lead the race. The first Attack Modes of the race were activated by a handful of cars at the back of the pack, Wehrlein taking six minutes while the other three ahead of him activated two minutes.

The next few laps weren’t great for Bird, first getting passed by Sacha Fenestraz before Rene Rast made his move on lap 7. That same lap Evans was the first of the front runners to take an Attack Mode, the Kiwi going for two minutes and letting himself fall back behind Fenestraz.

Lap 8 saw Dennis being given the hurry up to get closer to Bird while at the end of that lap, just as Evans came to the end of his first higher power boost, Fenestraz, Rast and Bird took their own activations, Rast taking six while the others took two minutes. The race was Red Flagged before the end of lap 9 though when there was a big incident at T6.

Bird spun on the bumps which threw him across the track and, given it’s a fast, blind corner, he got hit at the rear by Sebastien Buemi as he went by – destroying the front of the Envision, throwing him onto his side for a bit and adding some fire to the mix – before the Jaguar was t-boned by Edoardo Mortara.

As the still running cars lined up in the pits, we could see that there were six cars still stopped on track, Antonio Felix da Costa, Lucas di Grassi and Robin Frijns’ races all also coming to an end with that incident. All drivers involved were alright, but it would be a bit of a wait to get all the cars and the mounds of carbon fibre debris cleared up.

BIG shunt.



Multiple drivers are out of the @Hankook_Sport #RomeEPrix following this nasty accident. pic.twitter.com/VskBzDYafM — ABB FIA Formula E World Championship (@FIAFormulaE) July 15, 2023

Race Control told the remaining cars to park outside their garage in the pit lane, if any work needed to be done the cars had to be taken into the garage for repairs and they would then have to line up at the back of the pack whenever the race was to resume.

There was a ten minute warning for team with the race was expected to get back underway with a standing start 41 minutes after the Red Flag came out, exactly an hour after the E-Prix initially started, and the order for the restart had only thirteen cars listed: Fenestraz, Evans, Rast, Dennis, Cassidy, Guenther, Ticktum, Mueller, Sette Camara, Merhi, Vergne, Wehrlein and Vandoorne. Norman Nato wasn’t listed as restarting.

The top four in the order they were in, Dennis and Guenther had been right behind Bird and were lucky to avoid the incident while the Penskes and Wehrlein dropped to the back after needing repairs. The DS Penske, NIO 333 and Nissan teams were the only ones to have both their cars still running, the others only having one car left. Nato hadn’t been listed for the restart but he was on track meaning the pack were in a Nissan sandwich.

Fenestraz held the lead from Evans at the restart while Dennis got past Rast for P3. The other championship contenders, Cassidy and Wehrlein, each lost a place. Vergne, Vandoorne and Nato took their Attack Modes at the end of the opening lap, Nato with six minutes while the other two took four each.

There was an investigation launched a couple of laps in which saw Wehrlein being looked at for potential speeding under Red Flag, it would be investigated after the race. At the end of lap 13 Ticktum and Rast pitted, the NIO 333 racer did rejoin but fell to the back while the McLaren remained in the pits.

Dennis got past Evans to take P2 on lap 15, that left Cassidy right on the Jaguar’s tail while the Andretti pushed forward and was into the lead before a few corners later. Fenestraz had less energy remaining than those around him so he dropped back behind Evans on lap 16 to hopefully save energy in the slipstream.

At the end of lap 16 Dennis took two minutes of Attack, managing to hold the lead while he did, while Cassidy got ahead of Fenestraz to take P3. The following lap saw the Nissan driver fall further back as Guenther moved ahead of him.

Dennis took his final six minute activation on lap 18 and dropped into P2 behind Evans while Cassidy took his two minute portion. On lap 20 Evans went for his last activation but missed one of the loops and so fell into P2 with nothing to show for it. On the following lap both Kiwis went through the activation zone and took their six minutes.

Lap 22 saw Evans move back into the lead while Dennis, the only one of the top three who wasn’t in the higher power, then had to try hold off Cassidy but he wasn’t able to and so it was a Kiwi 1-2 on lap 23 while there would be two additional laps so the race would be a total of 27 laps.

Things went bad to worse for Dennis as Guenther then slipped past him to snatch the final podium spot. The Maserati racer then hit the wall but was able to stay in P3.

In the final laps there was a yellow flag at T7 due to some of Vandoorne’s front wing on track after a coming together with Wehrlein. In the end though it was easy for Evans, the Jaguar racer with over a second’s buffer to Cassidy while Guenther joined them on the podium.

It was anyone’s game for the next three positions, Dennis and Vergne swapping positions a few time on the final lap while Mueller was right on their tail looking to take advantage. The German giving ABT Cupra their best result of the year while Wehrlein came home in P7, not the worst ending after his contact in the first few laps.

Nissan took double points with Nato in P8 while Fenestraz, after leading for some time, could only manage P10 at the end. The two were separated by Sette Camara in P9.

The fastest lap of the race went to Evans, with a 1:41.694, to give the Jaguar driver a clean sweep of pole, win and fastest lap which gives him the maximum possible 29 points and moves him in P3, ahead of Wehrlein in the standings while Cassidy retakes P1 from Dennis.