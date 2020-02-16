Mitch Evans drove a dominant race during the Mexico City E-Prix for Panasonic Jaguar Racing to take his second win in the ABB FIA Formula E Championship.

Andre Lotterer’s first pole for the Tag Heuer Porsche team did not last long, there was contact between himself and the Panasonic Jaguar Racing car of Mitch Evans which left Lotterer going out on the grass and dropping back a few places. Evans made the most of the clear track ahead of him and pulled out a lead which was never challenged.

Lotterer meanwhile had tried to make up the places he’d lost at the start but saw himself falling back and an eventual brush with the wall saw him dragging a banner behind him before showing Jean-Eric Vergne what it feels like to drive behind a smoking car. Lotterer then retired to the pits and ended his race.

Nissan e.dams’ Sebastien Buemi dispatched with Nyck de Vries’ Mercedes-Benz EQ and then found himself having to defend his second place from both Envision Virgin Racing cars. He lost the place to Sam Bird but was saved from Robin Frijns when the second Virgin was taken out by de Vries in a very similar looking incident to Abt’s back in FP1.

Buemi was under pressure again pretty quickly this time with both DS Techeetahs however team orders came into play with Vergne being let past da Costa before the Portuguese was told they could race. This had given Buemi some breathing space but once da Costa had overtaken his teammate the Swiss was chased down and then sights were set on Bird’s second place.

Da Costa and Bird were side by side after the Brit activated his final Attack Mode but a few corners later the Virgin fell foul of the marbles and hit the wall. He managed to extract himself but ended his race a couple of minutes later in the barriers at turn 13 where he had to stay until the race finished.

The gap to Evans out in front did shrink near the end but that was more due to the Jaguar slowing to ward off incidents than the cars behind catching up. Da Costa, Buemi and Vergne, in second, third and fourth, all crossed took the chequered flag with energy levels flirting with 0.0%.

Alexander Sims put in one of the drives of the race to take his BMW i Andretti from 18th to finish a brilliant fifth and post the fastest lap, just ahead of the most successful driver at the Mexican track, Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler’s Lucas di Grassi.

Nissan e.dams had their first double points of the season with Oliver Rowland finishing seventh. Rowland is under investigation for causing a collision with ROKiT Venturi’s Edoardo Mortara. Mortara finished the race just behind the Nissan in eighth.

Jaguar’s second driver, James Calado took ninth but the Brit is under investigation for a possible overuse of energy. Taking the final point after a last place to 10th drive was Mahindra Racing’s Pascal Wehrlein who finished just ahead of his teammate Jerome d’Ambrosio.

There was an early Safety Car after Nico Mueller put his Geox Dragon into the wall at the first corner, Mueller retired and there was a 5kWh energy reduction as a result of the neutralised period.

There were eighth retirements from the race – Nico Mueller after his crash during the early stages, Felipe Massa who also hit the wall at turn one damaging his front end and causing him to pull off the circuit. Andre Lotterer after his pole position turned to disaster, Nyck de Vries whose incident while using FanBoost resembled Abt’s crash and Ma Qing Hua who hit the wall and then pulled off track to safety.

Daniel Abt, who spent most of the morning being checked in hospital while his team put in a heroic effort to rebuild his car, retired not long after his car had snapped and spun him on track. Sam Bird who watched the last few laps through his mirrors in the wall at turn 13. Lastly, Stoffel Vandoorne who lead the Championship heading into the race, also fell victim to the marbles and hit the wall while defending his fifth place from Alexander Sims.

