Rome E-Prix 1 – It was a perfect race for Jaguar’s Mitch Evans as he overcame a bad qualifying strategy to go from P9 to a dominant win.

After being in the fight for the championship over the past few seasons, the Jaguar TCS Racing team have not had the most ideal start to the new championship. While they did have a double points finish in the opening round, the following two were definitely races to forget.

Evans wins in Rome with dominant run from P9

Evans said that the team have been working hard over the break since the last E-Prix to try and fix their issues, and the showing today with Evans and Sam Bird racing from P9 to P1 and P13 to P5 respectively, it certainly looks like their efforts have not been in vain.

“A lot of work’s gone on in the last eight weeks,” Evans said. “We had a bit of a wake up call after Mexico and the team really knuckled down and just tried to find answers. And we thought we had but obviously you don’t really know until you’ve got to the race and today really proved [that].”

With a strategy error in qualifying, the team didn’t get as much out of the car as they had hoped, but once he got to the race, the true potential was unveiled.

“Unfortunately we made the wrong call in qualifying. The car was quick in quali but we just opted to stay out, which is the wrong call at the end so we started out of position but I wasn’t expecting a race like that. The car was just fantastic. The team gave me one of the best race cars I’ve ever had – energy positive, the balance was just superb, so thanks to them.”

The Jaguar driver knew he had a good chance of making it to the top three, but it wasn’t until the first energy levels were revealed that the potential for victory became apparent, and once he hit the front, there was no chance of his rivals challenging him.

At one stage I was like “well, we’re on for a podium here” and then I heard the energies and I’m like “hmm”. I could see the other guys, they were fighting the rail a bit hard, and the balance I had was great, I thought “we could have a run here, we’re really, really on here”.

“Obviously I wasn’t expecting to get to the front that early, got a little bit lucky, as you’ve got to at times. I just said to my engineer, “give me that for the rest of the year and we’ll be fine!””

Rome has been a happy hunting ground for Evans over the years. He has never failed to score points at the event, scored his and Jaguar’s first Formula E win back in season 5, and last year saw the team take their first double podium with a 2-3 for Bird and Evans.

“I love [Rome],” he added. “I’ve had good races here since we came. Even last year, we had a strong race with Sam with a double podium. So I think it really suits my driving style, these 90 degree corners and these really raw street tracks, and I think it suits our car as well. Today I think the combination obviously proved that so yeah, I love this place. It’s definitely been kind to us.”