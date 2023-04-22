Berlin E-Prix 1 – Mitch Evans led Sam Bird in Jaguar’s first 1-2 after a crazy Berlin race which saw 23 lead changes during it.

Surprisingly given they’ve both driven in the series since the start, it’s only the second time that Sebastien Buemi and Sam Bird have shared the front row, the only other occasion being Marrakesh in 2018 (Stoffel Vandoorne would be hoping things play out like they did that day as the driver who started in P3, Felix Rosenqvist, took the victory that day ahead of Buemi and Bird).

Race Results – 2023 Berlin E-Prix 1

As the lights went out it looked like Vandoorne would be taking over at the front as the Penske driver got a good launch but he was held off while Dan Ticktum, starting in P4, went around the outside and fought Buemi for the lead around the hairpin and the NIO 333 was out front by the time they got to T2.

With the slipstream being expected to play a big part in the race, Buemi won’t be too disappointed to have dropped back and not be punching a hole in the air for his rivals. On lap 3 both Ticktum, Buemi and Vandoorne all activated their first minute of Attack Mode. Bird took over at the front but he then activated his own on lap 4 to put the top three back in the order they had been in.

There were more changes on lap 5 when Ticktum and Buemi activated the remaining three minutes of their boost which dropped them to P3 and P4 behind Bird and Jake Dennis, who still had all his four minutes to use. The next lap things swapped once again, Bird taking his last three minutes and the Andretti racer taking his first minute, dropping the red car to P6 behind Vandoorne and Maximilian Guenther.

While Bird was shuffling around in the front positions, moving to P2 on lap 8 and the lead again on P9 as Vandoorne followed him to the front, his teammate Mitch Evans hadn’t had the best opening few laps, falling to P11 after Edoardo Mortara and Jean-Eric Vergne passed him, but he found his momentum and a mix of overtakes and rivals going off line to the activation zone, he was up to P7 around the same time as Bird hit the lead.

Lap ten saw Bird go off line and through the Attack Mode activation zone despite having used all of his activations in the first few laps. That saw him drop back to P6 behind Buemi while Vandoorne took over the lead with Mortara in P2. The Maserati driver not having used any of his Attack Mode yet and he passed Vandoorne for the lead on lap 11.

The Safety Car was called out on lap 12 after debris had been left on track following collisions between Sergio Sette Camara and Vergne, and then a little later when Rast went into the back of the front-wing-less Sette Camara. Rast lost his own front wing in the incident and had to pit to get a repair, which Sette Camara also did a few laps later.

Dennis had just made the move for the lead before the race was neutralised, and he sat at the front with three Attack Mode minutes still to use while Mortara had four percent less energy to use and still had all of his Attack to activate.

The race got back underway on lap 14, the Safety Car having actually spread the field out more than it had been previously, and Buemi was in P3 ahead of Ticktum then. Dennis took the last of his Attack on lap 16, dropping him back to P5.

After falling back in the early stages, Evans had been moving forward and on lap 17, as Mortara activated three minutes, the Kiwi took the lead though he had all his activations to use still. The Jaguar driver dropped back to P4 on lap 18 when he took his first three minutes.

There was a brief Yellow Flag on lap 18 when Vergne and Andre Lotterer made contact and went spinning at the hairpin, the two had been fighting over P10 but were able to rejoin without incident though they had fallen wall back from the points.

The Safety Car was called out once again on lap 20 to clear up the mess of car parts after a smash between Dan Ticktum and Vandoorne. The NIO 333 racer had been fighting with Antonio Felix da Costa and then completely missed the fact Vandoorne was right beside him and drove into the side of the Penske, pushing him into the wall. As the two drifted across the track following their hit they collected Jake Hughes and Norman Nato as well. Nato was able to continue but the McLaren had too much damage.

The Safety Car returned to the pits at the end of lap 22 and it was Evans in the lead ahead of Buemi, the two Maseratis of Guenther and Mortara, Bird and Dennis. Evans took his final bit of Attack Mode that lap which dropped him to P3 while Guenther it was differing fortunes for the Maseratis, Guenther passing Buemi for the lead while Mortara lost out to Bird.

Lap 25 saw Jaguar make it a 1-2 as Evans and Bird moved past Guenther but a few laps later Buemi was past them into P1 again while the Jaguars switched spots. Further back, things weren’t going Dennis’ way as he got swamped by the Maseratis and da Costa, which knocked him from P4 to P7.

Dennis’ challenge came to an end on lap 31 when he sent it and went sliding across the track at T6, tagging the front of da Costa’s Porsche who had made it to P4. Da Costa’s car was too damaged and he retired to the pits, very frustrated with the way the day had played out. The Andretti’s slide was ended by the barrier but he was able to keep going although he headed to the pits a couple of laps later seemingly to retire but he rejoined the race a few laps later.

As a result of the Safety Car periods there were three laps added to the race, and at the end of lap 39/start of lap 40, Evans made his move first passing Bird for P2 before moving past Buemi for the lead.

With two laps to go Evans had pulled a second over his nearest rivals but the fight for P2 was on with Buemi, Bird and Guenther all line astern. On the final lap Bird sent it around the outside of Buemi at T6 and managed to hold on despite the Envision racer’s best effort.

Evans took the win nearly two seconds ahead of his teammate to seal Jaguar’s first ever 1-2. Guenther managed to get past Buemi at the end to take a home podium. Buemi and Cassidy ended in P4 and P5 ahead of championship leader Wehrlein. Vergne and Lotterer, despite clashing earlier and the German being handed a five second penalty as a result, made it back to the points to end P7 and P8 ahead of Mortara and Rowland. Dennis set the fastest lap, a 1:06.604, but it was Lotterer who was the fastest of those who finished in the points, a 1:07.269.