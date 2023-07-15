Rome E-Prix 1 – Mitch Evans and Sam Bird have locked out the front row for Jaguar despite Bird’s participation in the duel looking doubtful after group A.

Group A

Sacha Fenestraz led Pascal Wehrlein out into the Roman sunshine as the qualifying session started. The Nissan driver set a 1:40.560 as the first time on the charts, and after everyone had set a timed lap it was Jake Dennis’ 1:39.618 as the time to beat while Sam Bird, Fenestraz, and Andre Lotterer in the top four spots. Stoffel Vandoorne was the slowest with a 1:48.433 after he slid into the barriers at the exit of T7 on his run.

Qualifying Results – 2023 Rome E-Prix 1

With such a long lap, drivers were only able to get a lap or two in before retreating to the pits to prepare for their final efforts. Wehrlein was the first to pit and so had the circuit to himself when he headed back out at the end, he completed his out lap just before the other cars emerged from the pit lane and the Porsche driver had time to do a second warm up lap before everyone started on their final laps together.

Wehrlein did go top of the charts but four others managed to beat his efforts, though Porsche feel that some of them improved while Yellow Flags were out as Sergio Sette Camara went off at T7.

At the end of the session it was Fenestraz’ 1:38.912 in P1 with Sam Bird, Dennis and Maximilian Guenther between a tenth and half a second behind him in the duel qualification positions.

A few minutes later it was announced that there’d be no further action against Dennis for the Yellow Flag incident but then Vandoorne and Bird’s final laps were cancelled which meant that the Jaguar driver dropped out of his duel spot which would promote Wehrlein up into P4.

Group B

Sebastien Buemi was the first out as the second group portion of qualifying got going, the Swiss racer started proceedings with a 1:39.459 and after everyone had a time on the board the Envision driver had only been demoted one place as Mitch Evans set a 1:39.300. The two McLarens of Jake Hughes and Rene Rast were in P3 and P4.

Everyone ducked into their garages after that and emerged in the final few minutes to try and make it into the top four spots. Only Lucas di Grassi, who was first in the queue, was able to finish a lap and improve as Hughes lost the rear on the way to T7 and hit the barriers on the right and then was bounced over to the left, which . The session got Red Flagged with 18 seconds to go.

That left Evans, Buemi, Rast and Edoardo Mortara as the ones to progress as Hughes’ time was deleted for causing the Red Flag. Championship challenger, Nick Cassidy

Quarter-finals – Dennis vs Bird, Guenther vs Fenestraz, Rast vs Buemi, Mortara vs Evans

There was a slight delay to proceedings as Hughes’ car was cleared and that gave the Stewards time to look into the Yellow Flag incident again, Jaguar had appealed and Bird had been sitting in his car waiting in the hopes of having his lap given back and in the end it was, so Dennis would be duelling with Bird instead of Guenther, and Wehrlein was back to being classified P5 in Group A.

QF1 – A bit of a scruffy start to the lap for Dennis meant that Bird had over three tenths in and after the opening sector but Dennis got things under control for the middle part and was slightly faster as they set similar times in sector two. The Jaguar was the faster again at the end to take the semi-final spot by 0.450 seconds.

QF2 – Fenestraz had almost two tenths of an advantage over Guenther in the first third of the lap, the Nissan racer continued that run in the second sector and in the end the times were very similar to the first duel with a 1:38.8 to the victor while the loser was about four and a half tenths slower.

QF3 – It was green vs papaya in duel three, Buemi with the smallest of advantage at the start but sector two was all Rast, the German taking two and a half tenths over the Swiss racer, but Buemi didn’t give up and pushed to the end flip the advantage and take the duel by 0.039 seconds.

QF4 – Once again it was a very close opening portion, less than a tenth in it with Evans just the faster however Mortara closed in during the middle part. There was no stopping the Kiwi in sector three though, he aced the final few corners to take the duel by four tenths to set a 1:38.460, impressive given all the other semi-finalists only set 1:38.8s.

Semi-finals – Bird vs Fenestraz, Buemi vs Evans

SF1 – The closest first sector so far, Bird was the fastest by just 0.001 seconds over Fenestraz, the Nissan racer had an awful sector two though, losing eight tenths to his rival and then lost a few more in the final part to end over a second slower than Bird.

SF2 – It was looking close in the first few corners but there was a tenth and a half between them in sector one, like Fenestraz, Buemi had a tough middle part and lost a full second to the Kiwi and continued to fall back to end things two with two second between the duelists. Evans set an almost identical time to his quarter-final effort, though that lap was a full 0.001 seconds quicker.

Final – Bird vs Evans

An all-Jaguar showdown but Evans has been the quicker of the two through the day, however anything can happen in a duel.

There was nothing between the two in sector one, Bird being the slightly quicker, but there must’ve been an error for him in sector two as he dropped a second behind Evans and there was no recovery from there, despite Evans setting his slowest duel time, a 1:39.089, there was still nearly two seconds between the teammates.

James Barclay said afterwards that they had told the drivers to take it easy and given Evans is the one in the championship fight, it made sense to maximise the points available to them and add the three points to the Kiwi’s tally.

Fenestraz will line up ahead of Buemi on the second row while Rast and Mortara will be behind them on row three. Evans’ championship rivals populate the lower part oft he top ten with Dennis in P7 while, given Evans started in Group B, that means that Cassidy will start in P9 ahead of Wehrlein. Guenther will slot in between all of them in P8.