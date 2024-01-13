Mexico City E-Prix – Mitch Evans topped the times in the final practice ahead of the first qualifying of Formula E’s tenth season.

It was a bright but chilly start to the first race day of season 10, air temperature was just into double figures as Robin Frijns led the way out on track. The Envision racer opened the timesheets with a 1:22.737.

There were a few Yellow Flags in the first ten minutes as drivers locked up and went into the run off zones, but nothing as dramatic as Maximilian Guenther’s dusty, wall-clipping slide in FP1.

With a third of the session completed, all drivers had times on the board but it was Mitch Evans who’d been quickest so far, the Jaguar racer with a 1:14.442, but Pascal Wehrlein and Sebastien Buemi were both within a tenth of the Kiwi’s time.

Times continued to fall and halfway through the session it was the reigning champion, Jake Dennis, on top with a 1:14.221. There was nothing in it at the top, Sam Bird and Oliver Rowland’s times were just 0.002 and 0.008 seconds slower than the Andretti racer.

A few minutes later, Jaguar’s new signing, Nick Cassidy, knocked two tenths off Dennis’ benchmark. Cassidy with a 1:14.014 before his teammate from last season, Sebastien Buemi managed to shave another hundredth off to be right on the cusp of the 1:13s.

Just inside the final ten minutes, Evans got into the 1:13s with a 1:13.809. Cassidy had briefly been the first to break that barrier but had his lap deleted due to a track limit infraction. Evans continued improving his time and, despite a great last minute effort from Guenther, it was Evans who remained on top, ending with a 1:13.606.

Guenther was just 0.064 seconds off in P2 while Frijns was the pretty much the same distance back in P3. Cassidy slotted into P4 ahead of Stoffel Vandoorne while Buemi made it all four Jaguar powertrains in the top six.

Rowland in P7 was the last driver into the 1:13s, the Nissan racer setting a 1:13.918, ahead of Jean-Eric Vergne while the Jakes rounded out the top ten with Dennis ahead of Hughes.