Formula E – Mitch Evans will continue as a Jaguar Racing driver for the foreseeable future as it was announced he has signed a new multi-year deal.

Evans has been part of Jaguar’s Formula E journey since the beginning, and has so far been the driver to bring all the important firsts to the team. In their second year with the all-electric championship, season 4, Evans brought the team their first pole and first podium however it came after a post-race penalty for a rival so neither Jaguar or Evans were able to properly celebrate on the rostrum.

The first chance the team got to celebrate a podium at the podium, their Kiwi driver gave them something extra special to enjoy as, in season 5, he took victory in Rome. In total, they have shared two poles and ten podiums, two being wins, in their Formula E journey to date.

“I’m not going anywhere!” Evans stated. “Having spent over five years with the team, I know exactly what we plan to achieve in the forthcoming seasons and I am excited to continue to be a part of the team’s journey. I have been approached by other teams but my home continues to be with Jaguar.

“We are seeing strong results on track, the Jaguar I-TYPE 5 boasts excellent performance and we are ready to rival anyone on the grid. There is still everything to play for this season and going forward into the future with Jaguar Racing.”

Heading into the final two rounds of the season in next weekend’s Berlin double-header, Jaguar sit third in the championship, nine points behind Envision Virgin at the top of the leaderboard. With four third places under his belt this year, Evans heads to Berlin eighth in the drivers’ championship, twenty points behind, but with everything still to play for in what has been a very close, unpredictable season so far.

Jaguar’s Team Director, James Barclay, said that Evans was an integral part of Jaguar’s Formula E set up and they are all excited to continue with the partnership to achieve the best possible results.

“We are very pleased to confirm that Mitch will remain a key part of Jaguar Racing’s driver line-up,” Barclay said. “Extending his long-standing and integral role in the team. Mitch’s speed and on-track results in Formula E speak for themselves and we have continued to build a formidable partnership year on year since he joined our team in 2016.

“Mitch is one of the most exciting talents in Formula E and his experience and understanding of how we work is invaluable. We are stronger together and as a team we are all excited and highly motivated to achieve the most out of season seven and beyond.

I’m not going anywhere 😎 The journey continues with @jaguarracing! This has been my home for the past 5 seasons and we strive to achieve more success together in the future. I’m extremely proud to be a driver for this prestigious brand and I am excited to extend our partnership. pic.twitter.com/85swkFLfAL — Mitch Evans (@mitchevans_) August 3, 2021