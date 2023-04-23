Berlin E-Prix 2 – Mitch Evans, yesterday’s E-Prix winner, was the quickest on the damp track in the only practice ahead of race two.

In contrast to yesterday’s bright, sunny day Sunday started off with a damp track and clouds sitting overhead though any potential rain is supposed to only be threatening during the morning. The McLarens led the way out of the pits and then Rene Rast’s car stopped at T3 which brought out a local Yellow while he tried to reset the car and get it going again.

(FP3) Third Practice Results – 2023 Berlin E-Prix 2

The first time on the board was a 1:20.594 from Sam Bird and a couple of minutes later, just as Maximilian Guenther had made his way out of the pits, the Red Flag was thrown as Rast was still stationary at the side of the track and unable to get his McLaren moving again.

The session was back on after a three minute hiatus and it was the ABT Cupras at the top of the times at that point, Robin Frijns with a 1:17.649 with Nico Mueller half a second behind. As the clock ticked down to 15 minutes Andretti’s Andre Lotterer had brought the target time down slightly to a 1:17.457 with Oliver Rowland just half a tenth slower.

With twelve minutes to go Frijns was the first to break out of the 1:17s with a 1:16.794. There were some great slides and drifts to be seen after that from Dan Ticktum, the Brit’s NIO 333 not seeming to have much grip despite the track drying up.

The final few minutes saw a lot of changes to the timesheets and it ended with yesterday’s victory, Mitch Evans, on top as the only driver below a 1:16 with a 1:15.955. Lotterer took P2, 0.078 seconds behind the Jaguar, while Ticktum was two tenths further back in P3.

The ABTs and Envisions traded off positions four to seven with Mueller in P4 with a 1:16.327, Sebastien Buemi a few hundredths slower with Frijns and Nick Cassidy behind them. Jake Dennis was P8 for Andretti, 0.697 seconds off Evans while the top ten was rounded out by Antonio Felix da Costa and Jean-Eric Vergne. Norman Nato in P11 was the last driver within a second of the best time.