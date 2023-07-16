Rome E-Prix – After winning yesterday, Mitch Evans was once again fastest in Rome as he led the way in the only free practice session of race day two.

Jake Hughes was the first to head out when FP3 started, the McLaren driver had to miss the E-Prix yesterday after a crash in qualifying left too much damage for his team to have to repair as there wasn’t a spare chassis for them to use.

There was some worry yesterday evening that with all the damage from the huge crash during the race there wouldn’t be enough spares for all the cars to be fixed up and able to compete today, however the teams all put in heroic efforts to get everything sorted out.

Sam Smith from The Race reporting that “Maserati take ‘Stellantis spare’ which was one Vandoorne used at Berlin2 to Portland; Jags take ‘Jags/Envision’ spare; Envision take Spark ‘spare, spare’ & Porsche also take a Spark ‘spare, spare’. McLaren took original Porsche spare” and that McLaren won that spare after a name-pulled-out-of-hat lottery.

Nick Cassidy, back in the lead of the championship after a P2 yesterday, set the first time of the day, a 1:47.404. As with the previous sessions, there were a lot of Yellow Flags for drivers going off at T7, one of those this morning was when Maximilian Guenther went nose first into the barrier on the outside of the corner, but he was able to reverse out and continue.

After ten minutes of the session Guenther was fastest with a 1:39.439, set after his contact with the barrier, three tenths ahead of Cassidy with Jean-Eric Vergne a further three tenths back.

Just after the halfway point of the session, Lucas di Grassi stopped off line between T15 and T16 for a few minutes but he eventually managed to get his Mahindra responding again and was able to make it back to the pits. Speaking of the pits, Sacha Fenestraz, who spent a lot of the race fighting at the front before falling back at the end to get a solitary point in P10, hadn’t emerged from his garage yet as Nissan were working on a battery issue.

In the final ten minutes Mitch Evans got into the 1:37s with a 1:37.724 to put the Jaguar racer nearly six tenths ahead of the rest with Cassidy and Guenther being the closest to him in the 1:38.4s.

With just over three minutes to go Jake Dennis joined Evans in the 1:37s, going P2 with a 1:37.942, the Andretti driver was annoyed with his team during the race after they miscalculated how many laps there would be, planning for only one additional lap being added rather than two which meant Dennis dropped back to save energy rather than being able to fight at the end.

As the only practice of the day ended it was Evans once again on top with a 1:37.561 while Sebastien Buemi and Guenther put in identical 1:37.663 times in P2 and P3.

Antonio Felix da Costa was P4, only 0.148 seconds off the leading Jaguar’s time while Cassidy and Dennis slotted into P5 and P6. NIO 333’s Dan Ticktum was the last driver within half a second of Evans with a 1:38.047 ahead of Pascal Wehrlein, who is in desperate need of a good race to keep his championship challenge alive. The top ten was rounded out by Sam Bird and Sergio Sette Camara in the second NIO 333 car.