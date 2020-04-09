The FIA, Formula E and all the teams have unanimously agreed to delay the Gen2 EVO in order to cut costs for teams during the current health crisis.

The Gen2 EVO car had been planned for season seven but the upgrade will now be delayed until the eighth season in 2021/2022. As well as this, manufacturers will only be allowed to change power train components once during the next two seasons.

Teams will have the choice to compete next season with the same spec car and then introduce an upgrade with the EVO or else bring a new car for season seven and continue with it for season eight. These changes will ease the financial pressure on teams by significantly reducing costs for the next two seasons.

In the press release, President of the FIA, Jean Todt said “In these difficult times, adapting the cost structures in motorsport is a priority to ensure its sustainability.

I encouraged the decisions regarding the FIA Formula E Championship approved by the World Motor Sport Council in this regard, which are in line with the discussions currently underway for the other FIA disciplines.”

While Alejandro Agag, the Founder and Chairman of Formula E, said “During these challenging times, we have taken a flexible approach. Not only with the quick and sensible decision to temporarily suspend the season, but now by implementing cost measures to lower development costs for the teams.

We listened to feedback from the teams and manufacturers and worked closely with the FIA to push back the launch of the Gen2 EVO and limit teams to a single homologation over the next two years.

By doing so we have cut the projected car development costs in half. This was a necessary action to take to contain costs, given the health crisis and economic environment.”