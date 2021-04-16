For the fourth running of the E-Prix, Monaco will see Formula E cars race around the casino and through the tunnel for the first time.

The 2021 E-Prix circuit will nearly double the distance the Gen2 cars will have to cover each lap, going from the 1.76km shortened version to a 3.32km tour around the Principality.

The layout, while visiting all the locations the F1 track does, will not be identical to it. The first corner, Sainte Devote, will be set up as it was in the initial track design first run in 1929, while the chicane after the tunnel will also have a slightly different arrangement.

“I’m glad to see the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship back in the Principality,” said FIA President, Jean Todt. “It is in the series’ DNA to compete on street circuits and Monaco is one of the most iconic tracks in the world. This discipline has its own identity, that’s why, together with Formula E and the ACM (Automobile Club de Monaco), we’ve designed a bespoke layout which suits its particularities.”

Formula E’s Co-Founder and Chief Championship Officer, Alberto Longo, said that seeing the cars on the full layout will be both an honour and a milestone for the series.

“To see Formula E race around the longer version of the most historic racing circuit in the world will mark another great milestone for the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship,” said Longo. “In many ways, this circuit is made for Formula E – it’s a fast and narrow street circuit which will see plenty of opportunities for overtaking and will really test driver’s energy management with sharp inclines and high-speed sections.

“The FIA and the ACM are allowing us to race around corners steeped in motorsport tradition and we are honoured that Formula E will be creating its own history on May 8.”

The reasoning behind Formula E’s biennial return to Monaco was that it would alternate with the Historic Grand Prix of Monaco, so the ACM would only have to set up for two events (one of the above and the annual F1 race). With the pandemic causing the cancellation of the F1 and Historic last year, the ACM decided to give themselves a challenge and run all three within a month.

Christian Tornatore, the General Commissioner of the ACM said that: “Organising three races in the space of one month will be a premiere for us all at ACM. The logistical side was complex, but not impossible to manage!

“Because of the new constraints, we shall need to start setting up the track earlier than usual, at the end of February, instead of March 15. We will then integrate the technical aspects, on and around the track, required by every category that will be involved.”