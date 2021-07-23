London E-Prix 1 – Here are the results from today’s first practice session ahead of this weekend’s ABB FIA Formula E World Championship races in London.
FP1 results
- Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah – 1:21.650
- Robin Frijns Envision Virgin Racing +0.004
- Sam Bird Jaguar Racing +0.038
- Antonio Felix da Costa DS Techeetah +0.065
- Mitch Evans Jaguar Racing +0.096
- Alex Lynn Mahindra Racing +0.144
- Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ +0.165
- Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche +0.287
- Nyck de Vries Mercedes-EQ +0.308
- Sergio Sette Camara Dragon/Penske Autosport +0.388
- Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing +0.395
- Jake Dennis BMW i Andretti +0.404
- Andre Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche +0.493
- Norman Nato ROKiT Venturi Racing +0.577
- Rene Rast Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler +0.646
- Joel Eriksson Dragon/Penske Autosport +0.651
- Lucas di Grassi Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler +0.692
- Maximilian Guenther BMW i Andretti +0.779
- Oliver Rowland Nissan e.dams +0.799
- Nick Cassidy Envision Virgin Racing +0.807
- Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing +0.906
- Tom Blomqvist NIO 333 +0.978
- Sebastien Buemi Nissan e.dams +0.995
- Oliver Turvey NIO 333 +1.113
