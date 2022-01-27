Diriyah E-Prix 1 – Here are the results from the first practice session ahead of the 2021-22 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship season opener in Diriyah.
FP1 results
- Oliver Rowland Mahindra Racing -1:10.559
- Antonio Felix da Costa DS Techeetah +0.158
- Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti +0.180
- Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah +0.185
- Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS Racing +0.505
- Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing +0.521
- Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche +0.580
- Sebastien Buemi Nissan e.dams +0.640
- Lucas di Grassi ROKiT Venturi Racing +0.674
- Nick Cassidy Envision Racing +0.770
- Andre Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche +0.841
- Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing +0.902
- Dan Ticktum NIO 333 +0.919
- Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ +1.051
- Robin Frijns Envision Racing +1.081
- Sam Bird Jaguar TCS Racing +1.192
- Maximilian Guenther Nissan e.dams +1.362
- Sergio Sette Camara Dragon/Penske Autosport +1.396
- Oliver Turvey NIO 333 +1.802
- Antonio Giovinazzi Dragon/Penske Autosport +1.883
- Oliver Askew Avalanche Andretti +2.109
- Nyck de Vries Mercedes-EQ +29.594
