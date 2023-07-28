London E-Prix – Here are the results from the first practice session for the 2022-23 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship finale weekend around the ExCeL.
FP1 results
- Norman Nato Nissan – 1:10.765
- Sebastien Buemi Envision Racing +0.006
- Sacha Fenestraz Nissan +0.198
- Maximilian Guenther Maserati MSG Racing +0.443
- Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS Racing +0.481
- Sergio Sette Camara NIO 333 +0.494
- Antonio Felix da Costa TAG Heuer Porsche +0.514
- Nick Cassidy Envision Racing +0.552
- Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche +0.591
- Dan Ticktum NIO 333 +0.604
- Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti +0.605
- Jake Hughes Neom McLaren +0.631
- Lucas di Grassi Mahindra Racing +0.707
- Stoffel Vandoorne DS Penske +0.733
- Rene Rast Neom McLaren +0.920
- Robin Frijns ABT Cupra +1.004
- Edoardo Mortara Maserati MSG Racing +1.034
- Sam Bird Jaguar TCS Racing +1.061
- Jean-Eric Vergne DS Penske +1.215
- Nico Mueller ABT Cupra +1.281
- Andre Lotterer Avalanche Andretti +1.363
- Roberto Merhi Mahindra Racing +1.957