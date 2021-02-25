Diriyah E-Prix – Here are the results from the season opening FP1 session ahead of tomorrow’s 2020/21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship race in Diriyah.
FP1 results
- Nyck de Vries Mercedes-Benz EQ – 1:08.693
- Andre Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche +0.588
- Lucas di Grassi Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler +0.634
- Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing +0.699
- Oliver Rowland Nissan e.dams +0.726
- Alex Lynn Mahindra Racing +0.796
- Mitch Evans Panasonic Jaguar Racing +0.799
- Antonio Felix Da Costa DS Techeetah +0.810
- Robin Frijns Envision Virgin Racing +0.859
- Maximilian Guenther BMW i Andretti +0.921
- Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing +1.010
- Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-Benz EQ +1.033
- Tom Blomqvist NIO 333 +1.071
- Rene Rast Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler +1.086
- Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah +1.106
- Nico Mueller Dragon/Penske Autosport +1.204
- Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche +1.212
- Sergio Sette Camara Dragon/Penske Autosport +1.314
- Sebastien Buemi Nissan e.dams +1.339
- Sam Bird Panasonic Jaguar Racing +1.373
- Oliver Turvey NIO 333 +1.395
- Norman Nato ROKiT Venturi Racing +1.431
- Nick Cassidy Envision Virgin Racing +1.471
- Jake Dennis BMW i Andretti +1.748