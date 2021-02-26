Diriyah E-Prix – Here are the results from the second free practice session ahead of this afternoon’s 2020/21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship race in Diriyah.
FP2 results
- Nyck de Vries Mercedes-EQ – 1:08.583
- Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ +0.177
- Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing +0.253
- Oliver Rowland Nissan e.dams +0.304
- Andre Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche +0.372
- Sergio Sette Camara Dragon/Penske Autosport +0.538
- Alex Lynn Mahindra Racing +0.612
- Sebastien Buemi Nissan e.dams +0.649
- Mitch Evans Panasonic Jaguar Racing +0.815
- Maximilian Guenther BMW i Andretti +0.872
- Sam Bird Panasonic Jaguar Racing +0.923
- Robin Frijns Envision Virgin Racing +0.956
- Rene Rast Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler +1.160
- Norman Nato ROKiT Venturi Racing +1.225
- Lucas di Grassi Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler +1.336
- Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche +1.463
- Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing +1.494
- Antonio Felix Da Costa DS Techeetah +1.572
- Oliver Turvey NIO 333 +1.758
- Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah +1.842
- Tom Blomqvist NIO 333 +2.057
- Jake Dennis BMW i Andretti +2.160
- Nico Mueller Dragon/Penske Autosport +2.528
- Nick Cassidy Envision Virgin Racing +2.591