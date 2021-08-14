Berlin E-Prix 1 – Here are the results from the second practice session ahead of the first ABB FIA Formula E World Championship race in Berlin.
FP2 results
- Jake Dennis BMW i Andretti – 1:06.228
- Lucas di Grassi Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler +0.154
- Nyck de Vries Mercedes-EQ +0.319
- Robin Frijns Envision Virgin Racing +0.397
- Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche +0.402
- Maximilian Guenther BMW i Andretti +0.418
- Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ +0.465
- Antonio Felix da Costa DS Techeetah +0.483
- Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah +0.486
- Norman Nato ROKiT Venturi Racing +0.488
- Sergio Sette Camara Dragon/Penske Autosport +0.504
- Sam Bird Jaguar Racing +0.526
- Oliver Turvey NIO 333 +0.532
- Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing +0.555
- Mitch Evans Jaguar Racing +0.566
- Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing +0.572
- Rene Rast Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler +0.629
- Alex Lynn Mahindra Racing +0.654
- Tom Blomqvist NIO 333 +0.825
- Oliver Rowland Nissan e.dams +0.828
- Andre Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche +0.843
- Nick Cassidy Envision Virgin Racing +0.881
- Sebastien Buemi Nissan e.dams +0.950
- Joel Eriksson Dragon/Penske Autosport +1.131
