Diriyah E-Prix 1 – Here are the results from free practice two ahead of today’s 2021-22 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship season opener in Diriyah.
FP2 results
- Oliver Rowland Mahindra Racing -1:08.957
- Sam Bird Jaguar TCS Racing +0.015
- Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti +0.043
- Antonio Felix da Costa DS Techeetah +0.091
- Robin Frijns Envision Racing +0.113
- Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche +0.215
- Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah +0.251
- Nick Cassidy Envision Racing +0.298
- Maximilian Guenther Nissan e.dams +0.456
- Oliver Askew Avalanche Andretti +0.545
- Sergio Sette Camara Dragon/Penske Autosport +0.551
- Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing +0.561
- Lucas di Grassi ROKiT Venturi Racing +0.584
- Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS Racing +0.699
- Andre Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche +0.761
- Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ +0.783
- Sebastien Buemi Nissan e.dams +0.849
- Nyck de Vries Mercedes-EQ +0.949
- Dan Ticktum NIO 333 +1.005
- Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing +1.200
- Oliver Turvey NIO 333 +1.563
- Antonio Giovinazzi Dragon/Penske Autosport +1.633
