Diriyah E-Prix – Here are the results from today’s free practice session ahead of the second race of the 2020/21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.
FP3 results
- Robin Frijns Envision Virgin Racing – 1:07.294
- Nyck de Vries Mercedes-EQ +0.146
- Nick Cassidy Envision Virgin Racing +0.155
- Oliver Rowland Nissan e.dams +0.158
- Antonio Felix da Costa DS Techeetah +0.218
- Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing +0.254
- Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ +0.268
- Sebastien Buemi Nissan e.dams +0.455
- Sam Bird Panasonic Jaguar Racing +0.484
- Lucas di Grassi Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler +0.590
- Oliver Turvey NIO 333 +0.723
- Jake Dennis BMW i Andretti +0.733
- Rene Rast Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler +0.896
- Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah +0.897
- Tom Blomqvist NIO 333 +0.956
- Norman Nato ROKiT Venturi Racing +0.962
- Maximilian Guenther BMW i Andretti +1.024
- Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche +1.104
- Alex Lynn Mahindra Racing +1.236
- Nico Mueller Dragon/Penske Autosport +1.309
- Mitch Evans Panasonic Jaguar Racing +1.359
- Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing +1.549
- Sergio Sette Camara Dragon/Penske Autosport +1.552
- Andre Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche +2.507