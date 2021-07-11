New York City E-Prix 2 – Here are the results from the only practice session ahead of today’s ABB FIA Formula E World Championship race in New York City.
FP3 results
- Antonio Felix da Costa DS Techeetah – 1:08.472
- Mitch Evans Jaguar Racing +0.049
- Nick Cassidy Envision Virgin Racing +0.087
- Robin Frijns Envision Virgin Racing +0.093
- Rene Rast Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler +0.125
- Norman Nato ROKiT Venturi Racing +0.158
- Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche +0.171
- Alex Lynn Mahindra Racing +0.199
- Lucas di Grassi Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler +0.260
- Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing +0.272
- Andre Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche +0.275
- Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah +0.283
- Maximilian Guenther BMW i Andretti +0.445
- Sergio Sette Camara Dragon/Penske Autosport +0.478
- Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ +0.486
- Sam Bird Jaguar Racing +0.518
- Jake Dennis BMW i Andretti +0.521
- Sebastien Buemi Nissan e.dams +0.650
- Oliver Turvey NIO 333 +0.669
- Nyck de Vries Mercedes-EQ +0.708
- Oliver Rowland Nissan e.dams +0.755
- Tom Blomqvist NIO 333 +0.771
- Joel Eriksson Dragon/Penske Autosport +0.828
- Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing +1.035
Click here to read the session report.