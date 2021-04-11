Rome E-Prix – Here are the results from the third free practice sessions ahead of the second 2020/21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship Rome E-Prix.
FP3 results
- Nick Cassidy Envision Virgin Racing – 1:40.107
- Maximilian Guenther BMW i Andretti +0.049
- Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ +0.555
- Sergio Sette Camara Dragon/Penske Autosport +0.701
- Oliver Rowland Nissan e.dams +0.855
- Jake Dennis BMW i Andretti +0.878
- Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah +0.922
- Sebastien Buemi Nissan e.dams +0.990
- Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing +1.058
- Andre Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche +1.109
- Nico Mueller Dragon/Penske Autosport +1.203
- Robin Frijns Envision Virgin Racing +1.234
- Alex Lynn Mahindra Racing +1.269
- Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche +1.311
- Sam Bird Panasonic Jaguar Racing +1.483
- Lucas di Grassi Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler +1.657
- Antonio Felix da Costa DS Techeetah +1.776
- Nyck de Vries Mercedes-EQ +1.898
- Norman Nato ROKiT Venturi Racing +2.099
- Rene Rast Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler +2.104
- Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing +2.196
- Mitch Evans Panasonic Jaguar Racing +2.321
- Tom Blomqvist NIO 333 +2.357
- Oliver Turvey NIO 333 +5.114
