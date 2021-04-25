Valencia E-Prix 2 – Here are the results from the only free practice session ahead of the second 2020/21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship Valencia E-Prix.
FP3 results
- Andre Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche – 1:35.269
- Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche +0.032
- Sam Bird Jaguar Racing +0.404
- Nick Cassidy Envision Virgin Racing +0.416
- Sergio Sette Camara Dragon/Penske Autosport +0.504
- Norman Nato ROKiT Venturi Racing +0.522
- Lucas di Grassi Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler +0.695
- Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ +0.739
- Jake Dennis BMW i Andretti +0.823
- Nyck de Vries Mercedes-EQ +0.887
- Rene Rast Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler +0.893
- Oliver Rowland Nissan e.dams +1.115
- Tom Blomqvist NIO 333 +1.129
- Maximilian Guenther BMW i Andretti +1.205
- Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing +1.277
- Mitch Evans Jaguar Racing +1.308
- Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing +1.312
- Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah +1.348
- Oliver Turvey NIO 333 +1.385
- Nico Mueller Dragon/Penske Autosport +1.637
- Sebastien Buemi Nissan e.dams +1.783
- Antonio Felix da Costa DS Techeetah +1.802
- Robin Frijns Envision Virgin Racing +1.813
- Alex Lynn Mahindra Racing +2.188
