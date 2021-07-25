London E-Prix 2 – Here are the results from the third practice session ahead of the second ABB FIA Formula E World Championship race in London.
FP3 results
- Lucas di Grassi Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler -1:20.001
- Jake Dennis BMW i Andretti +0.232
- Oliver Rowland Nissan e.dams +0.339
- Nyck de Vries Mercedes-EQ +0.345
- Sam Bird Jaguar Racing +0.402
- Andre Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche +0.489
- Mitch Evans Jaguar Racing +0.493
- Sergio Sette Camara Dragon/Penske Autosport +0.614
- Maximilian Guenther BMW i Andretti +0.632
- Nick Cassidy Envision Virgin Racing +0.647
- Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche +0.651
- Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah +0.676
- Antonio Felix da Costa DS Techeetah +0.749
- Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing +0.757
- Robin Frijns Envision Virgin Racing +0.874
- Tom Blomqvist NIO 333 +0.891
- Rene Rast Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler +0.897
- Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ +0.898
- Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing +0.955
- Joel Eriksson Dragon/Penske Autosport +1.002
- Alex Lynn Mahindra Racing +1.101
- Oliver Turvey NIO 333 +1.130
- Sebastien Buemi Nissan e.dams +1.196
- Norman Nato ROKiT Venturi Racing +1.550
