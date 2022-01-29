Diriyah E-Prix 2 – Here are the results from free practice three ahead of the second 2021-22 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship race in Diriyah.
FP3 results
- Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche -1:07.215
- Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah +0.241
- Oliver Rowland Mahindra Racing +0.335
- Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing +0.347
- Antonio Felix da Costa DS Techeetah +0.431
- Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti +0.459
- Andre Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche +0.527
- Nyck de Vries Mercedes-EQ +0.571
- Sebastien Buemi Nissan e.dams +0.572
- Robin Frijns Envision Racing +0.676
- Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS Racing +0.716
- Lucas di Grassi ROKiT Venturi Racing +0.728
- Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ +0.729
- Maximilian Guenther Nissan e.dams +0.805
- Sam Bird Jaguar TCS Racing +0.944
- Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing +0.971
- Oliver Askew Avalanche Andretti +1.009
- Sergio Sette Camara Dragon/Penske Autosport +1.218
- Antonio Giovinazzi Dragon/Penske Autosport +1.229
- Nick Cassidy Envision Racing +1.679
- Oliver Turvey NIO 333 +1.795
- Dan Ticktum NIO 333 +2.116
Click here for the session report.