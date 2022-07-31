London E-Prix – Here are the FP3 results for today’s 21/22 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship race around the ExCeL London.
FP3 results
- Nick Cassidy Envision Racing -1:12.933
- Antonio Felix da Costa DS Techeetah +0.039
- Robin Frijns Envision Racing +0.093
- Sergio Sette Camara Dragon/Penske Autosport +0.097
- Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti +0.159
- Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche +0.188
- Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ +0.193
- Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing +0.207
- Oliver Rowland Mahindra Racing +0.218
- Lucas di Grassi ROKiT Venturi Racing +0.238
- Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS Racing +0.262
- Nyck de Vries Mercedes-EQ +0.269
- Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah +0.269
- Maximilian Guenther Nissan e.dams +0.351
- Sam Bird Jaguar TCS Racing +0.401
- Andre Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche +0.486
- Oliver Askew Avalanche Andretti +0.487
- Antonio Giovinazzi Dragon/Penske Autosport +0.574
- Oliver Turvey NIO 333 +0.759
- Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing +0.951
- Sebastien Buemi Nissan e.dams +1.006
- Dan Ticktum NIO 333 +1.078
