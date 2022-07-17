New York City E-Prix 2 – Here are the results from the third practice ahead of the second 21/22 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship race in New York City.
FP2 results
- Sam Bird Jaguar TCS Racing -1:08.745
- Nick Cassidy Envision Racing +0.095
- Lucas di Grassi ROKiT Venturi Racing +0.240
- Antonio Felix da Costa DS Techeetah +0.247
- Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti +0.263
- Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS Racing +0.320
- Robin Frijns Envision Racing +0.409
- Andre Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche +0.427
- Oliver Rowland Mahindra Racing +0.427
- Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche +0.467
- Sergio Sette Camara Dragon/Penske Autosport +0.543
- Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah +0.549
- Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ +0.589
- Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing +0.783
- Nyck de Vries Mercedes-EQ +0.827
- Sebastien Buemi Nissan e.dams +0.963
- Oliver Askew Avalanche Andretti +0.970
- Dan Ticktum NIO 333 +1.090
- Oliver Turvey NIO 333 +1.154
- Maximilian Guenther Nissan e.dams +1.388
- Antonio Giovinazzi Dragon/Penske Autosport +1.435
- Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing +1.450
