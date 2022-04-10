Rome E-Prix 2 – Here are the results from only practice session ahead of today’s 2021-22 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship race in Italy.
FP3 results
- Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah -1:38.608
- Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing +0.258
- Sam Bird Jaguar TCS Racing +0.535
- Dan Ticktum NIO 333 +0.649
- Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche +0.734
- Andre Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche +0.746
- Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS Racing +0.751
- Antonio Felix da Costa DS Techeetah +0.786
- Robin Frijns Envision Racing +0.791
- Lucas di Grassi ROKiT Venturi Racing +0.851
- Oliver Rowland Mahindra Racing +0.857
- Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti +0.957
- Nyck de Vries Mercedes-EQ +1.508
- Sergio Sette Camara Dragon/Penske Autosport +1.577
- Nick Cassidy Envision Racing +1.754
- Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing +1.800
- Sebastien Buemi Nissan e.dams +1.807
- Maximilian Guenther Nissan e.dams +2.261
- Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ +2.570
- Oliver Turvey NIO 333 +2.641
- Antonio Giovinazzi Dragon/Penske Autosport +5.250
- Oliver Askew Avalanche Andretti +22.736
