Seoul E-Prix 2 – Here are the results from FP3 ahead of today’s 2021-22 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship decider around the Seoul Street Circuit.
FP3 results
- Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing -1:21.019
- Antonio Felix da Costa DS Techeetah +0.293
- Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti +0.333
- Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS Racing +0.439
- Lucas di Grassi ROKiT Venturi Racing +0.497
- Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ +0.601
- Robin Frijns Envision Racing +0.656
- Andre Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche +0.792
- Nick Cassidy Envision Racing +0.801
- Oliver Turvey NIO 333 +0.816
- Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche +0.817
- Norman Nato Jaguar TCS Racing +0.847
- Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah +0.879
- Nyck de Vries Mercedes-EQ +0.885
- Dan Ticktum NIO 333 +0.888
- Oliver Askew Avalanche Andretti +1.239
- Sergio Sette Camara Dragon/Penske Autosport +1.349
- Oliver Rowland Mahindra Racing +1.368
- Sebastien Buemi Nissan e.dams +1.481
- Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing +1.726
- Maximilian Guenther Nissan e.dams +1.974
- Sacha Fenestraz Dragon/Penske Autosport +2.009
