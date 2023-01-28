Diriyah E-Prix 2 – Here are the results from the third practice session ahead of the 2022-23 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship race in Diriyah.
FP3 results
- Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS Racing -1:09.092
- Dan Ticktum NIO 333 +0.149
- Jean-Eric Vergne DS Penske +0.223
- Norman Nato Nissan +0.325
- Sam Bird Jaguar TCS Racing +0.450
- Rene Rast Neom McLaren +0.462
- Sebastien Buemi Envision Racing +0.483
- Jake Hughes Neom McLaren +0.494
- Stoffel Vandoorne DS Penske +0.495
- Andre Lotterer Avalanche Andretti +0.553
- Sergio Sette Camara NIO 333 +0.554
- Antonio Felix da Costa TAG Heuer Porsche +0.631
- Nick Cassidy Envision Racing +0.636
- Edoardo Mortara Maserati MSG Racing +0.694
- Sacha Fenestraz Nissan +0.711
- Maximilian Guenther Maserati MSG Racing +0.761
- Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti +0.781
- Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche +0.866
- Oliver Rowland Mahindra Racing +0.917
- Kelvin van der Linde ABT Cupra +1.219
- Nico Mueller ABT Cupra +1.536
- Lucas di Grassi Mahindra Racing +1.812
Evans tops the times in Diriyah practice three