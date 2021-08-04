Formula E – Robin Frijns will continue racing with Envision Virgin Racing for a fourth season after extending his contract with the team.

Frijns joined Virgin for season five after a year away from Formula E following his two seasons with the Andretti team. Over the three seasons together Frijns and Virgin have taken eight podiums and a pole position, including two victories.

“I am very happy to stay at Envision Virgin Racing for another season”, said Frijns. “We have a great car and a very talented, dedicated team who are doing a phenomenal job. Together we’ve managed to achieve a lot of consistency in one of the most unpredictable and competitive racing series in the world, which isn’t easy and is one of the reasons that has got us to the top of the standings.

“Having Nick [Cassidy] in the team is great too – we work very well together and complement each other. The level of skill on the Formula E grid is incredibly high and this championship gets tougher every year, so you definitely need the best team around you to succeed. But I think that, overall, we’re in a very strong position heading into the last two races of this year and into Season 8.”

In the current season, despite his best results of the year being two second places, Frijns’ consistency sees him sitting second in the championship standings, only 6 points behind fellow countryman Nyck de Vries. While Virgin currently sit in the prime spot in the teams’ championship.

Sylvain Filippi, Envision Virgin Racing’s Managing Director and CTO, said the team are thrilled to see him stay for another year and credit’s Frijns’ strategic thinking as a big factor in the team’s success.

“Robin has proven himself time and time again during the years he has competed with us,” said Filippi. “He is an integral part of our team and has a great relationship with everyone here. That, combined with his mature approach to racing and his strategic thinking, has resulted in a very solid performance on track which has contributed enormously to the team’s success.

“Retaining Robin was a clear and a natural choice for us. He has achieved a lot but has a lot of potential still, and we’re thrilled to have him in the team for another season and see what he can deliver in the next couple of races and, of course, next year.”

While the Envision Group’s Vice President and Chairman of the Board at Envision Virgin Racing, Franz Jung, also credited Frijns for his part in the current success, calling him “a perfect fit for the team”.

“I am delighted that Robin will continue to race for the Envision Virgin Racing team,” said Jung. “His unquestionable talent, speed, focus and commitment have pushed the team forward this season. He is a perfect fit for the team and keeping him onboard will also provide important stability and continuity for the future.”