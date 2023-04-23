Berlin E-Prix 2 – Berlin E-Prix 2 – Robin Frijns became the Flying Dutchman in wet conditions to give ABT Cupra their first pole and front row lockout with Nico Mueller.

Group A

While FP3 was run in damp but drying conditions, the rain had come down again between sessions so the track was even wetter than it had been earlier. Rene Rast, who missed FP3 as his McLaren stopped at T3 on his out lap, was the first to take to the circuit and had a clear view of the wet track while all those behind had to deal with the spray thrown up.

Qualifying Results – 2023 Berlin E-Prix 2

The German put in a 1:24.382 as his first time of the day and after the first round of times were all in ABT Cupra’s Nico Mueller was on top as the only driver under a 1:20 with a 1:19.476.

At the halfway point Mueller was still on top while Jake Dennis, Jean-Eric Vergne and Antonio Felix da Costa were all in the progression spots. Dennis having put in a time 0.009 second slower than the German and a few minutes later the Brit had jumped him with a 1:19.264.

Rast headed to the pits with three and a half minutes to go so his team could adjust his tyre pressures, the German was last, over three seconds off the pace at that point so he really needed to ace his final run.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the McLaren driver did manage to half his deficit and get ahead of the Nissans, at the front things didn’t change too much. Vergne set the fastest time at the end, a 1:19.047, so he along with Pascal Wehrlein, Mueller and Dennis will head to the quarter-finals.

Group B

McLaren were once again the first on track, Jake Hughes leading the way while Envision’s Nick Cassidy was last to head out, half a lap behind the others. Hughes put in a 1:20.674 to start group B off.

Four minutes in and Mitch Evans had already set a time quicker than the best of group A, a 1:18.945. While his teammate, Sam Bird, who was P5, made a brief visit to the pit lane before rejoining.

Just after the halfway point Robin Frijns was into P1 with a 1:18.713 ahead of Evans, Sebastien Buemi and Cassidy. As Karun Chandhok reported more spits of rain were incoming.

Like his teammate, Evans made a quick trip to the pits, just driving through the pit lane for some reason while Bird briefly made it to P4 before being displaced by Cassidy. The Jaguar driver wasn’t able to set a final time as he abandoned the lap telling his team he thought the throttle might be stuck.

At the front it was Buemi who took the fastest time, a 1:18.282, just over a tenth and a half ahead of Frijns who made it two ABTs into the duels, along with Evans and Cassidy.

Quarter-finals – Mueller vs Wehrlein, Dennis vs Vergne, Evans vs Frijns, Cassidy vs Buemi

QF1 The first duel of the day saw Wehrlein, who hasn’t had a great run in the duels this season, against Mueller, in his first duel of the season. The Porsche driver had the slightest of advantages in the first sector but the ABT driver was over two tenths quicker over the course of the second and continued that through the end of the lap to knock the championship leader out of the running.

QF2 After being almost half a tenth up in the first corner, Vergne extended that to almost two tenths in the first sector. The double-champion extended his lead while Dennis had a bit of a scruffy lap. Vergne took the win but both drivers were much slower than the previous duel.

QF3 0.006 seconds separated Evans and Frijns in the first sector, the ABT driver having made up an initial three tenths deficit and then went on to just be the quicker over the rest of the lap to knock yesterday’s winner out by 0.069 seconds.

QF4 Battle of the Envisions, who don’t seem to be getting along too well this weekend, there was a small advantage to Buemi in sector one. And over the course of the lap everything looked to be going the Swiss driver’s way but in a twist no one saw coming, including Cassidy, the Kiwi took the duel by 0.050 seconds.

A few minutes later Cassidy’s time was deleted due to “improper use of 350kW mode”, looks like he activated 350kW mode at the wrong point in the lap. So that meant that Buemi would progress to the semi-finals.

Semi-finals – Vergne vs Mueller, Buemi vs Frijns

SF1 Mueller had the advantage at the start as the rain started coming down again, but it was Vergne who was faster over the course of sector 1. The German had a much better time of it in the middle sector and while the times

SF2 Frijns was a tenth up in the first corner but there was barely anything in it in sector 1, like Mueller in the last duel, Buemi had the much better sector 2 time but Frijns was like a rocket in the final part of the lap, almost four tenths up on the Envision to give ABT Cupra an incredible front row lock out.

Final – Mueller vs Frijns

Given they’ve had a best starting position of P13 so far, ABT Cupra have already cheered so many times today and they will be guaranteed more delight with their first points of the season as whoever gets pole will take three of them.

Mueller had the smallest of advantages at the start but over the first sector Frijns pulled out over a quarter of a second and there was no stopping the flying Dutchman as he continued to extend the gap and, despite a slower final sector than he’d done in the semis and quarters, Frijns once again put in a 1:18.7 to take the pole.

The all-ABT Cupra front row, who will have the whole team doing rain dances from now until the chequered flag, will be followed by Buemi and Vergne on row two, while Evans will take P5 ahead of Wehrlein, Dennis and Cassidy. As Frijns started in group B, that means Vandoorne will take P9 with da Costa beside him in P10.