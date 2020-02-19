Joel Eriksson will join the Dragon team as test and reserve driver, and will participate in Formula E’s Rookie Test in Marrakesh next month.

The Swede has most recently spent two years racing in DTM for BMW where he scored three podiums, including a win, and finished last season 11th in the championship.

This will not be Eriksson’s first experience of Formula E as he took part in the 2018 Marrakesh Rookie Test for the DS Virgin team where he posted the eighth fastest time of the day.

“I am thrilled to get the opportunity to drive a Formula E car again, this time in the Penske Autosport Gen 2 race car,” said Eriksson.

“It’s a championship which is growing every day, and has a very different approach compared with other racing series, but that’s why this championship and car are so interesting. I’m very excited for the Marrakesh test and the rest of the season with Geox Dragon.”

Geox Dragon and Penske Autosport owner, Jay Penske, added that “it is critical to have top drivers to maximise the impact of our investments in our facilities, simulation tools, and personnel at both our LA headquarters and Silverstone race shop.

“I am pleased with the work Joel has already done in this regard as he is both a rapid and technically effective young racer. I look forward to his test in Marrakesh, and I expect him to continue to provide valuable feedback on the development of this season’s race package.”

The other rookies announced for the test day so far are Alice Powell for Envision Virgin Racing. Powell is currently competing in the Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy where she is third in the Pro category after taking both third places in the first two rounds. She also finished third in the inaugural season of W Series, taking her first victory in the final round.

Nissan e.dams will be running their test and reserve driver, Mitsunori Takaboshi, as well as simulator driver Jann Mardenborough. Takaboshi has been with e.dams since season four and has taken part in both previous rookie tests. While Mardenborough participated in the 2019 test where he posted the fifth fastest time.

Inaugural W Series Champion, Jamie Chadwick, will drive for Panasonic Jaguar Racing. Chadwick previously took part in both the 2018 Ad Diriyah Test and the 2019 Rookie Test for the NIO Formula E team.