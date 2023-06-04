Jakarta E-Prix 2 – Maximilian Guenther became the first driver to win from pole in the Gen3 era as he took victory for Maserati in the second Jakarta race.

While the front row for the second race in Jakarta looks exactly the same as yesterday with Maximilian Guenther starting ahead of Jake Dennis, the race itself is a very different beast as it’s set to be two laps longer than Saturday’s E-Prix was.

Race Results – 2023 Jakarta E-Prix 2

Not long before the race start NIO 333 pushed Sergio Sette Camara’s car back to the pitlane, the Brazilian had been lined up in P15. NIO 333 explained on social media that it was an intermittent electrical issue and they were working to resolve it.

There was a slight delay at the start, as there was also an issue with Sam Bird’s car and he had to be pushed back to the pitlane before the cars moved up the grid into their proper starting positions. Bird had qualified P14 so there were two empty spots beside each other as the race got underway with 20 cars.

Guenther once again held his lead but it was a much better start for Dennis who was able to hold off his challengers, Mitch Evans and Sacha Fenestraz, to stay in P2. On lap 4 Stoffel Vandoorne got past Fenestraz for P4 while Guenther was the first of the front runners to take Attack Mode, activating two minutes and forfeiting the lead to Dennis.

Lap 7 saw the first retirement after the race started, Andretti’s David Beckmann being wheeled into his garage after a clash with one of the Mahindras.

ADVERTISEMENT

By lap 8 the top three had all used their first couple of minute of Attack and it was Dennis who led Guenther and Evans, although at the start of lap 9 the Jaguar racer got past the Maserati while behind them Edoardo Mortara, in the other Maserati, got the better of Vandoorne. The Kiwi didn’t get to enjoy the position for too long as Guenther muscled back past.

Whereas yesterday the front runners pulled a gap on the rest, today, possibly due to more energy recovery being required for the longer race, all nineteen cars were close together, the biggest gap being 0.8 seconds between the two Porsches in P7 and P8.

Lap 14 saw Jean-Eric Vergne drop to the back and pit for a new front wing, his old one partially stuck under his front right, he rejoined over 30 seconds behind everyone else. Dennis took his six minutes of Attack on lap 15, the Andretti driver dropping to P3 as he did while the following lap Guenther was able to stay ahead of him when he took his final activation.

By lap 18 Nick Cassidy in P7 was the only driver in the top ten who hadn’t used either of his activations but his hopes of a good race died a couple of laps later when he lunged down the inside of Pascal Wehrlein at T16 and damaged his front wing. He briefly stopped on track but was able to get himself back to the pits for a new wing and rejoined well behind Vergne at the back.

On lap 20 Evans used his final Attack which dropped him back to P3 but over the next few laps he lost touch with the top two as they pulled a couple of seconds of a gap over the Jaguar racer. It wasn’t just Evans who was getting dropped though, by lap 28 Guenther was three seconds ahead of Dennis while Evans was at the head of a train four seconds further back.

Lap 32 saw things go wrong for Vandoorne, initially losing P4 to the Nissans before losing out to the Porsches, Mortara and Dan Ticktum over the following laps to drop him to P10 by lap 34. Vandoorne did manage to move up a place before the end but there was no change at the front, Guenther breezing to the chequered flag 2.8 seconds ahead of Dennis. That means that it’s the first time a driver has won from pole in the Gen3 era, and the first time since round one of the London E-Prix last year that it’s happened (on that occasion it was Dennis who won from pole).

Evans took the final podium spot ahead of the Nissans of Fenestraz and Nato for their best results and first double-points of the season. Wehrlein lead his teammate Antonio Felix da Costa home in P6 and P7, the German retakes the championship lead and is one point ahead of Dennis.

Mortara took P8 ahead of Vandoorne while Sebastien Buemi took P10 for Envision’s only point of the day. The fastest lap point went to Dennis who set a 1:09.171.