Maximilian Guenther will stay with the BMW i Andretti team for the 2020/2021 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship while Alexander Sims leaves the team.

Joining BMW for the sixth season of Formula E, Guenther quickly got to grips with his car and was able to celebrate a 1-2 for the team in Diriyah before a post-race penalty stripped him of his second place.

The young German didn’t dwell on that disappointment however and bounced back to take his debut Formula E victory at the very next race. Another podium followed in Marrakesh just before the season went on hiatus.

While the six race Berlin finale did see another victory for Guenther, the event as a whole wasn’t a high point as the young German only saw the finish line on three occasions and was subsequently disqualified on one of them for using more energy than permitted.

“I am delighted to continue racing for BMW i Andretti Motorsport in Formula E,” said Guenther. “And to go in pursuit of titles with them. I have felt right at home from the moment I was included in the squad of BMW works drivers last year.

“I am very happy to remain a part of the BMW family. We have made it onto the podium three times in our first year together, twice as winners. In the Drivers’ Championship, we were in contention for second place until the final race. That shows how strong our package was.

“Formula E will be promoted to FIA World Championship status next season, and the first World Championship title is extra motivation for us. We will continue to work hard and do all we can to continue to make a statement and enjoy more success next year.”

Jens Marquardt, Motorsport Director of the BMW Group, is looking forward to more success with his young driver while also wishing Alexander Sims well as he parts from the team after two seasons.

“I’m delighted to take on the next Formula E season with Maximilian Guenther,” said Marquardt. “It is incredibly valuable for the team to have a driver so focused, professional and fast despite his young age at BMW i Andretti Motorsport.

“His two victories this season in Santiago and Berlin were real highlights. Maximilian will build on the experience gained in Season 6. The team and he will be even better in tune with each other. All this will hopefully lead to even more success on the racetrack.

“As far as the departure of Alexander Sims is concerned, the key thing for me is that we go our separate ways in Formula E by mutual agreement. We had two great seasons together. Alexander has matured from a rookie to a winner at BMW i Andretti Motorsport.

“It was a great pleasure to watch him during his big weekend in Diriyah. We regret that we won’t race together next season, wish him all the best for the next chapter in his Formula E career and look forward to the sporting contest on the track.”

While the departing Sims said: “I would like to thank every single member of BMW i Andretti Motorsport for their hard work and belief in me over the last two seasons of Formula E. The working relationships have turned into friendships and I value that enormously.

“There have been a lot of great memories made and experiences enjoyed together, notably my first pole position in New York and first race win in Diriyah. The BMW family brought me into the professional motorsport world and has enabled me to go on an incredible journey that I am truly thankful for.

“Next season I will join a new racing family in Formula E, but I look forward to seeing all my BMW friends around the paddock in the coming seasons, and wish the team all the best in the future.”

The team say that the identity of Guenther’s new teammate will be announced in due course.