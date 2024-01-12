Mexico City E-Prix – Jake Hughes topped the times in a messy FP1, the McLaren driver was the cause of the second Red, crashing after he set his best time.

There was a little bit of extra waiting for season 10 to kick off with the opening practice session being pushed back by fifteen minutes. Things didn’t start off perfectly for Sam Bird in his first race with McLaren, the British driver revealing that there was an issue with his car before the session and that they were hoping to get out halfway through the practice.

(FP1) First Practice Results – 2024 Mexico City E-Prix

As the lights went green to start things off it was Sebastien Buemi who led the pack out onto the dusty, sun-drenched circuit. The Envision driver opened the times with a 1:25.302 while his teammate, Robin Frijns, back with the team after a season full of bad luck at ABT Cupra, did what he does best and went sliding his car through the chicane.

The session was Red Flagged after eight minutes when Maximilian Guenther stopped on the start-finish straight after getting onto the dirt and clipping the wall as he slid around the final corner. The German reported that there was suspension damage to his Maserati.

At that stage nineteen drivers had set times, Mitch Evans with the best so far, a 1:15.617, while Jean-Eric Vergne was six and a half tenths back in P2 with Buemi less than a tenth further back in P3. The only drivers without times were Sergio Sette Camara and the two McLarens.

The session got back underway with just over thirteen minutes to go with the majority of cars heading out straightaway. As the clock ticked down to 8 minutes, the session was announced to have been extended to compensate for the Red Flag, so the clock was put back up to 18 minutes remaining.

ADVERTISEMENT

With fifteen minutes remaining, Evans was on top again as the only driver under a 75 second lap, having set a 1:14.985. Nissan’s Sacha Fenestraz was in P2, just 0.071 seconds behind while Dennis was half a tenth further back in P3. Sette Camara was the only driver without a time as the McLarens of Bird and Jake Hughes were out and setting laps.

Just before the ten minute mark, Nick Cassidy was shown to have lost the left front wing endplate while at as the clock hit ten minutes, again, Porsche’s Pascal Wehrlein took over at the top of the times with a 1:14.745, demoting the reigning champion who’d improved on Evans’ time a couple of minutes earlier.

The session was Red Flagged once again with just less than seven minutes after Hughes went into the barriers at the exit of T1. The McLaren racer had just crossed the line and set the fastest time, a 1:14.364, almost four tenths up on anyone else before the incident.

The session would not restart. Wehrlein ended P2, 0.381 seconds off the McLaren racer’s time with Nico Mueller a hundredth behind in his ABT Cupra. Frijns was P4 with a 1:14.784 ahead of Dennis and Antonio Felix da Costa. Evans ended P7, the last of the drivers in the 1:14s, while the Nissans of Fenestraz and Oliver Rowland were P8 and P9. The top ten was rounded out by Andretti’s Norman Nato, who’d set a 1:15.181.