Formula E – The Neom McLaren FE Team have revealed that Jake Hughes will race alongside Rene Rast as the team makes its Formula E debut.

Hughes does have experience with the all-electric series as he has been a Mercedes and Venturi test and development driver for the past two seasons, and showed how seriously he was interested in the series when he stepped down from a full-time F2 seat halfway through the 2022 season to focus on Formula E.

As many of the Mercedes team have remained on after McLaren took over a few months ago, the 28 year old Brit will already be familiar with most of the personnel and processes, so he can focus on getting used to the new generation car and how hectic the Formula E weekends are.

McLaren to take over Mercedes-EQ team from season 9

“First and foremost,” Hughes said, “I’m very proud and feel very privileged to become part of the McLaren Racing family, being given the chance to represent such a prestigious brand. Growing up, McLaren was one of the teams that inspired me to start racing.

“To now go full circle, representing the team myself in Formula E feels incredible. I’ve obviously been with the Formula E team in a different guise before and we have already achieved great results. It’s good to have that relationship and I know what’s expected of me.”

“Coming in at a time where a new generation car is introduced in the series excites me. It feels like a good opportunity and chance, especially being a rookie in Season 9. It’s set to be a great year and I can’t wait to kick off the journey ahead!”

Hughes started his motorsport career in 2010 when he started out in karts, and in only three years had become the BRDC Formula 4 Champion. Formula Renault 2.0, multiple F3 series and F2 followed along with his Formula E work and two years of simulator work for Mercedes’ F1 team.

Both Zak Brown, McLaren’s CEO, and Ian James, the McLaren FE Team Principal, believe that the Hughes and Rast pairing, which combines the German’s years of experience in Formula E as well as many other series with the Brit’s talent and knowledge of the team, will be a solid combination for McLaren’s debut season in the sport.

“I am delighted to announce our full driver line-up for our inaugural season in Formula E,” Brown said. “A hugely exciting prospect in single seater competition, Jake also has a history with the team as a development and reserve driver. Alongside Rene, who is particularly skilled in a wide range of series, which includes previous experience in Formula E, I believe that this pairing will be crucial in helping us hit the ground running in our first season in the series as the NEOM McLaren Formula E Team.”

Rast revealed as McLaren’s first Formula E driver

With James adding: “I’m excited to work together with Rene and Jake this upcoming season. They are both incredibly talented people, and I think they will both bring something different to the mix. Rene has shown his race craft over and over again in every series he has competed in to date. He is not only extremely fast, but also consistent, and has valuable previous experience in Formula E, which will be of great help both to the team and himself.”

“Jake is an exciting talent, who we have worked with before as our Reserve and Development driver. Over the years, the team and Jake have built a relationship, and that, combined with his sheer talent, will be what can give us an edge going into this season. We’ve given Jake a chance to prove himself on the big stage in Season 9, and his story is a perfect example of the talent development that we believe in as a team.”

The two will be on track in Valencia for pre-season testing which takes place between the 13th and 16th of December, while season 9 will kick off in Mexico City on the 14th of January.