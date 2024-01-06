Formula E – Formula E officially announced the cancellation of Round 4 yesterday after the local administration decided not to proceed with it.

At the end of December, The Race revealed that after a recent election, the event was in doubt and while emergency talks had been held between Formula E and the new leadership, the E-Prix would most likely be called off.

In the statement from Formula E, they say that “Formula E Operations (FEO) has been left with no choice other than to formally give notice to the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department (MAUD) that it is in breach of contract. FEO is considering its position and what steps it may take under the Host City Agreement and applicable laws.”

The Host City Agreement was initially signed on the 30th of October 2023 prior to a change of leadership in the region.

That means that there will now be a seven week break between Diriyah on Friday and Saturday the 26th and 27th of January and the next round in Sao Paulo on March 16th.

“We are extremely disappointed for the huge motorsport fanbase in India,” Formula E Co-Founder and CCO, Alberto Longo, said. “We know that hosting an official motorsport world championship race is an important and prestigious occasion for Hyderabad and the whole country.

“The President of the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI), Akbar Ebrahim, and his team have been incredibly supportive in bringing Formula E back to Hyderabad. They share our disappointment in the decision of the Government of Telangana which means that will not happen.”

Formula E’s CEO, Jeff Dodds, added that “It is deeply frustrating that we cannot build on the success of the inaugural race last year, which delivered almost 84m USD in positive economic impact to the region. We are also disappointed for our major Indian partners, particularly Mahindra and Tata Communications.

“Racing in Hyderabad was important to showcase the benefits of adopting electric vehicles in a market where pollution from vehicle engines has a massive impact on public health and the environment.”