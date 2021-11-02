Formula E – Jaguar have revealed that Tata Consultancy Services have joined the team as title sponsor and will head into season 8 as Jaguar TCS Racing.

While the season 8 Jaguar TCS car sports another iteration of the usual black and turquoise colours the team has used since joining the all-electric series, the addition of TCS is not the only change there’s been since Berlin.

After Jaguar’s most successful season of Formula E so far, with eight podiums, two of those being victories, the team were in contention for both of the inaugural World Championship titles until the final race. With powertrains staying the same as they were last season, the team say they’ve put in a lot of work on software updates to improve their energy management.

As part of Jaguar Land Rover’s Reimagine strategy, where the company aims to ‘reimagine’ itself as an all-electric brand from 2025, a new motosport division called Jaguar Land Rover Motorsport Limited has been formed with James Barclay as Managing Director.

“Launch day is always exciting,” Barclay said. “As we look forward to the possibilities of the upcoming season after months of hard-work behind the scenes. Welcoming a brand-new title partner – Tata Consultancy Services – is a real honour and we look forward to a highly innovative and successful partnership together.

“It’s an announcement we’ve been looking forward to revealing and is an exciting time to see a global leader like Tata Consultancy Services joining other blue-chip brands in FIA Formula E. After our most successful season to date we have been working hard to improve further on our performance with the aim to race for more points, wins and ultimately the world championship.

“I’m also incredibly proud to be appointed as Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover Motorsport and Team Principal, Jaguar TCS Racing Formula E Team as a result of the newly launched motorsport division. During the off-season we’ve introduced a new Motorsport Executive Committee dedicated to maximising the opportunities of our motorsport activity including technology transfer from race to road. It is very special to be an integral part of reimagining Jaguar’s all-electric future.”

The Jaguar TCS team might have a new name but it’ll be familiar faces in the cockpits as Mitch Evans, who has been with Jaguar since they arrived in Formula E, and Sam Bird, who joined from Envision for last season, remain with the British team.

“As we enter season eight of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship,” said Evans. “I reflect how far we have come as a team since we joined the championship. During the previous five seasons we have shown consistent improvement and it was testament to the team that we could celebrate second in the championship last season.

“As we embark on a new era as Jaguar TCS Racing I am excited to take to the track and compete with our rivals this season aiming for the top step of the podium.”

While Bird said he learnt a lot in his debut year with the team and echoed his teammate in looking forward to competing for wins again in season 8.

“Last season we enjoyed a lot of success together with a couple of wins,” Bird added. “And I learnt a lot about the team and about how to get the most out of the Jaguar I-TYPE 5. The performance of last season shows we have a great formula for success and with the consistency in drivers and race car, I am very much looking forward to competing against and beating our rivals on track and putting Jaguar TCS Racing in a winning position.

“The championship is fiercely competitive, but we are fully focused on consistently scoring points and challenging for wins. It will be another close season where every qualifying, race and point will count.”