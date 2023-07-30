London E-Prix 2 – Mitch Evans led a Jaguar-powered top five in the final practice of the season, Sam Bird in P2 with the Envisions taking P3 and P5.

The McLarens were the first out as the final practice session of the season got underway and Jake Hughes started proceedings with a 1:18.150. After the first five minutes it was Sebastien Buemi on top with a 1:11.757, just over two and a half tenths up on Edoardo Mortara and Sam Bird who’d set identical 1:12.023 times.

(FP3) Third Practice Results – 2023 London E-Prix 2

After the Drivers’ Championship was settled yesterday with Jake Dennis continuing to have an incredible run of luck at his home race, to become both the first British champion the series has seen and the first to win a championship at their home race.

While there was chaos in the race with two Red Flags, teamwork seemingly non existent at Envision Racing, multiple post-race penalties some of which were still being decided this morning and the final results only posted just before FP3, and there looks like there’ll be at least one appeal as Porsche aren’t happy with Antonio Felix da Costa losing P2, and a good chunk of points which would help in their Teams’ Championship hunt, over a puncture which lowered his tyre pressure.

For today’s practice though, at the halfway point it was Buemi with the fastest time, a 1:10.667, ahead of Evans and the Nissan of Sacha Fenestraz. There were a few drivers having to take to the runoff areas during their laps but all bodywork remained intact.

In the final few minutes it was the Jaguar’s holding court at the top of the times with Evans on a 1:10.152, two tenths ahead of his teammate. Bird managed to improve at the end to get to just 0.071 seconds off Evans’ time while Buemi took P3 from Fenestraz.

Nick Cassidy was P5 ahead of Dan Ticktum, who was the last driver within half a second of the best time. While Jaguar dominated the top of the table it was mainly Porsches at the other end of the top ten, Da Costa and Pascal Wehrlein in P7 and P9, separated by Sette Camara, while season champion, Dennis, was P10 in his Porsche-powered Andretti.