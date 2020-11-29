Testing – Alex Lynn put his Mahindra at the top of the pile with a late lap to be one of two drivers to set a time in the 1:11s so far.

Lynn’s 1:11.941 saw him just sneak ahead of Antonio Felix da Costa’s time from the morning session. The Mahindra completed a lap of the Circuit Ricardo Tormo 0.007 seconds quicker than Formula E’s reigning champion.

It took less than an hour of testing this morning before the BMW i Andretti’s Maximilian Guenther had beaten the fastest Saturday time. The German had also been leading the times in the afternoon but, with Lynn’s late effort, had to settle for second in that session and third overall when the chequered flag came out. Oliver Rowland was the fastest of the Nissans on Sunday, finishing with a 1:12.161.

Formula E’s only double champion, Jean-Eric Vergne was the fifth fastest with BMW’s rookie, Jake Dennis over a tenth further back in sixth. Sam Bird was the fastest of the Jaguars with a 1:12.315 while his teammate, Mitch Evans, was once again near the bottom of the timing screen.

During the morning session, Edoardo Mortara was the only driver not to set a lap within a second of the fastest time but the Venturi driver got things together in the afternoon to go eighth quickest of the day. Robin Frijns and Lucas di Grassi, for Virgin and Audi respectively, closed out the top ten after both recorded the same time of 1:12.338 during the morning session.

The afternoon session included a full length simulation race but, as participation wasn’t mandatory, most drivers didn’t complete the whole race. Of the handful of drivers who did complete the simulation it was Nico Mueller of Dragon/Penske Autosport who crossed the line first.

There was only one red flag during the day, that came during the final hour of the morning session and was apparently in order to deal with a kerb issue in turn 6.

Pre-Season Testing Day Two (Combined Times) –