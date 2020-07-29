The Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E team will mirror their F1 counterparts in swapping their iconic silver base to black for the Berlin races next month.

The new colouring will serve as a visual reminder of the team’s support for diversity and their stance against racism. Stoffel Vandoorne and Nyck de Vries’ Silver Arrow 01s will also race with the ‘End Racism’ slogan displayed on the sides of their halos.

Mercedes-Benz Cars Vice-President of Marketing, Bettina Fetzer said “In Formula E too, we intend to use the voice we have on our global platform to make a stand against racism and discrimination and in support of greater diversity and tolerance in society.

“We are proud of our long tradition and of the successful history of our brand in motorsport. The decision to change the distinctive look of our electric Silver Arrows underlines our stance in favour of openness and respect in our dealings with each other. The black base livery of our racing cars is a reminder to all of us of the need for ongoing, long-term consolidation of our values and of mutual respect.”

While Ian James, Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team Principal added his support for both the livery change and the strategies the team are putting in place to support diversity.

“We have always spoken out clearly against racism and all forms of discrimination, as they do not have a place in our team, in our sport or in our society,” said James.

“However, recent events around the world have shown that we all need to do more to use our platform to speak out against racism and discrimination. As part of the Mercedes-Benz Motorsport family, we’re sending out a clear signal for change.”

“We know that we have to invest a lot of time and commitment in order to develop the right strategy. We have started work on it for our outfit and will conduct the way our team acts accordingly.”

“Racing is an industry, in which ethnic diversity and gender equality have traditionally not been very prevalent. So, there is still a long way to go to compensate for the imbalance in all areas of our workforce.

However, from the very first days of our budding team, we have campaigned for equal opportunities for all and against discrimination in all forms. Together with our partners, we see it as a duty to promote and train young talents – regardless of ancestry or gender – in order to give them the opportunity to join Formula E in the years to come.”

Check out the gallery below to see the new look.