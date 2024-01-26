Diriyah E-Prix 1 – Jake Dennis had been leading the charge in practice but a last minute flyer saw his teammate, Norman Nato, top the session.

Robin Frijns was once again the first to take to the track, though this time it was to hazy sunshine rather than flood-lit darkness. The Dutch driver opened the day with a 1:28.833.

(FP2) Second Practice Results – 2024 Diriyah E-Prix

While the track was very dusty and slippery yesterday, it didn’t seem as bad this morning and after ten minutes the drivers had almost equalled the best times from the end of FP1, Jake Dennis having set a 1:15.710, just three tenths off Oliver Rowland’s best from Thursday’s session.

The McLaren’s of Sam Bird and Jake Hughes were the closest to the reigning champion’s time but the Andretti racer was the only one into the 1:15s so far. A few minutes later, Dennis had improved his time further, bridging him to the cusp of breaking the 1:14s with a 1:15.067.

The times had continued to improve and as the session headed into its final ten minutes Mahindra’s Edoardo Mortara was in P1 with a 1:14.438. It wasn’t long though before Dennis was back leading the way as he knocked more than seven tenths off the Swiss driver’s effort to put in a 1:13.687.

Dennis’ time saw him remain on top as the chequered flag came out but in the end, the final laps from his teammate, Norman Nato, as well as Maserati’s Maximilian Guenther just pipped him. Nato ending as the fastest heading into qualifying with a 1:13.584 with Guenther just 0.031 seconds off in P2.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dennis was P3 ahead of Sebastien Buemi and Mitch Evans. Stoffel Vandoorn was the best of the DS Penske’s with a 1:13.788 in P6 while the two Nissans, of Rowland and Sacha Fenestraz, were the last to make it into the 1:13s. Lucas di Grassi slotted into P9 while Nick Cassidy rounded out the top ten with a 1:14.052.