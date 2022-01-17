Formula E – Norman Nato, Venturi’s rookie driver from last year, will be joining Jaguar TCS Racing as one of their two reserve drivers for this season.

After spending two years as reserve driver for the Venturi team, Nato got to step up to a full-time racing seat for season 7 after Felipe Massa retired from the all-electric series. The Frenchman ended the year on a high at the double-header season finale in Berlin last August, scoring his then season-best result of P4 on Saturday before taking a very confident debut victory on Sunday.

Despite that Berlin weekend though, Nato wasn’t able to hold onto his seat for a second year as Venturi decided that the experience of Lucas di Grassi, who was teamless and looking to stay in the series after Audi left, was just too good an opportunity to pass up.

Nato will now join fellow Frenchman, Tom Dillmann, as reserve drivers for the Jaguar TCS Racing team completing testing and simulator work alongside their reserve roles as they support Mitch Evans, Sam Bird, and the whole team in their goal of achieving the season 8 world championship titles.

“I’m excited to be joining Jaguar TCS Racing,” said Nato. “I’m determined to help the team fight for points, podiums and reach their top performance. I have a lot to learn and discover but I will be ready anytime the team needs me, inside or outside of the Jaguar I-TYPE 5. I consider Mitch and Sam as two really good friends, having raced with Mitch in GP2 and I’ve known Sam for many years, and I look forward to supporting them and the team in season eight.”

Dillmann, who joined the British team last season, also has experience with the Venturi team having competed in multiple races for them through Formula E’s third and fourth seasons before having a full-time seat with NIO in season 5.

“I’m delighted to remain a part of the Jaguar TCS Racing team family”, Dillmann said. “After such a strong season seven, I am excited to play a part in ensuring the team are in a position to fight for the World Championship again.”

Jaguar TCS Racing’s Team Principal, James Barclay, credited Dillmann for his part in the team’s most successful season to date, and welcomed Nato to the team saying that their new recruit is highly motivated to keep pushing the team forwards.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome Norman into Jaguar TCS Racing,” said Barclay. ”Norman’s credentials and character speaks louder than any words can and to have a Formula E race winner in the team as a reserve driver gives us great strength in depth. In addition to that and importantly Norman is highly motivated to be a key part of driving the team forward.

“Last season Tom’s contributions to the team helped us achieve our best ever result in the championship and therefore continuing to work with him was very important to us. His capabilities and consistency are important as we look to further develop the Jaguar I-TYPE 5 and team performance during the course of season eight.”